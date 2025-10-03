Aung La N Sang sees near-perfect opponent in Zebaztian Kadestam: “I don’t think he has much of a weakness”

Former two-division MMA world champion Aung La N Sang of Myanmar didn’t want an easy fight in his retirement bout at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video.‘The Burmese Python’ has never backed away from a challenge, and he gladly accepted a middleweight MMA bout against notorious knockout merchant Zebaztian ‘The Bandit’ Kadestam of Sweden.While the 40-year-old icon will bask in the ambience of his swan song on October 3 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he acknowledged the dangerous challenge that awaits him in the ring.&quot;I don't think he has much of a weakness, besides grappling. He's very defensively sound, too,” Aung La told ONE Championship.“If you watch his fight against Roberto Soldic, his defense is tight. He's very on point, and he's very mobile too, so it's a good fight. Someone on the floor, that's the only way [it can end]. That's the only way we can honor our friendship and honor each other as fighters, as warriors.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAung La and Kadestam have developed a friendship over the years, but the two consummate professionals will put that affinity aside.The Myanmar legend is preparing for an emotional farewell as he enters retirement. However, he would love to go out in a blazing trail of glory against Kadestam.Aung La N Sang expects a bloody war in farewell fightAung La N Sang wants to go out on his shield and couldn't have picked the best opponent for his last dance.After all, Zebaztian Kadestam is one of the nastiest finishers in the promotion's history, and he'll no doubt give 'The Burmese Python' the battle he seeks one last time.The former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion said:&quot;At the end of the day, he's gotta take care of him and his family, and I gotta take care of me and my family as well. And the fans are in for a treat because neither one of us is gonna back down.&quot;ONE Fight Night 36 streams live in U.S. primetime at no additional cost to Prime Video subscribers in North America.