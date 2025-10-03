  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Aung La N Sang sees near-perfect opponent in Zebaztian Kadestam: “I don’t think he has much of a weakness”

Aung La N Sang sees near-perfect opponent in Zebaztian Kadestam: “I don’t think he has much of a weakness”

By Ted Razon
Published Oct 03, 2025 10:03 GMT
Aung La N Sang (L) vs Zebaztian Kadestam (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Aung La N Sang (L) vs Zebaztian Kadestam (R) | Image by ONE Championship

Former two-division MMA world champion Aung La N Sang of Myanmar didn’t want an easy fight in his retirement bout at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video.

Ad

‘The Burmese Python’ has never backed away from a challenge, and he gladly accepted a middleweight MMA bout against notorious knockout merchant Zebaztian ‘The Bandit’ Kadestam of Sweden.

While the 40-year-old icon will bask in the ambience of his swan song on October 3 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he acknowledged the dangerous challenge that awaits him in the ring.

"I don't think he has much of a weakness, besides grappling. He's very defensively sound, too,” Aung La told ONE Championship.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“If you watch his fight against Roberto Soldic, his defense is tight. He's very on point, and he's very mobile too, so it's a good fight. Someone on the floor, that's the only way [it can end]. That's the only way we can honor our friendship and honor each other as fighters, as warriors."
Ad
Ad

Aung La and Kadestam have developed a friendship over the years, but the two consummate professionals will put that affinity aside.

The Myanmar legend is preparing for an emotional farewell as he enters retirement. However, he would love to go out in a blazing trail of glory against Kadestam.

Aung La N Sang expects a bloody war in farewell fight

Aung La N Sang wants to go out on his shield and couldn't have picked the best opponent for his last dance.

Ad

After all, Zebaztian Kadestam is one of the nastiest finishers in the promotion's history, and he'll no doubt give 'The Burmese Python' the battle he seeks one last time.

The former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion said:

"At the end of the day, he's gotta take care of him and his family, and I gotta take care of me and my family as well. And the fans are in for a treat because neither one of us is gonna back down."

ONE Fight Night 36 streams live in U.S. primetime at no additional cost to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications