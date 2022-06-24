Create
Notifications

"This could be the fight of the year" - Aung La N Sang talks Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes rematch

Aung La N Sang (left), Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson (right) [Photo Credits: ONE Championship]
Aung La N Sang (left), Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson (right) [Photo Credits: ONE Championship]
Timothy Wheaton
Timothy Wheaton
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 24, 2022 10:24 PM IST

Former ONE Championship double-champion Aung La N Sang is looking forward to the ONE 161 main event between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes. 'The Burmese Python' recently spoke with ONE regarding the flyweight championship showdown.

Aung La N Sang offered a breakdown of the fight:

“I think this could be the fight of the year. They’re both great fighters, so it could be. Physically for a flyweight, Adriano is so big. He’s bigger than most bantamweights, and for him to make flyweight so easily, it’s insane. I think Adriano has a very good chance of beating DJ again.”

There are loads of MMA pundits and fans who consider 'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson the greatest mixed martial artist of all time. These same fans were quite surprised when 'DJ' got knocked out by Adriano Moraes when they first met in 2021. Aung La N Sang explained that he was not one of those people:

“To me, it was not a shock at all... [Moraes] was a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt at a very young age. He’s got good boxing... [The first fight was] not a surprise. It’s not a fluke. You’ll see it in the next fight. I’m not saying that Adriano is going to win for sure, but he has a very, very good chance of beating DJ again.”

Their first title match was the first time Demetrious Johnson was knocked out in his career. At ONE 161 on August 26, 'Mighty Mouse' will be looking to avenge this loss.

Adriano Moraes 🇧🇷 SHOCKS THE WORLD, becoming the first man to finish Demetrious Johnson! @adrianomkmoraes #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ONEonTNT https://t.co/HhvlmwDwW6

Adriano Moraes talks Demetrious Johnson and Amazon Prime Video

While 'DJ' is coming into this title fight seeking revenge, Moraes says he wants a submission rather than a knockout this time. Speaking to SCMP MMA, the Brazilian champion said:

"Submit this time. If I got one knockout and one submission, for me, that's going to be perfect. The most important thing I always train is my jiu-jitsu."
Adriano Moraes had the submission locked in TIGHT 😎 Can anyone stop the flyweight king?!@adrianomkmoraes #ONEX #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/mv91uXdTMU

ONE 161 is a historic event. It will be the first ONE fight card to be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Moraes himself is excited for the event:

Also Read Article Continues below
"[I] have the dream to bring the world championship to America, to open more space, more opportunities for every fighter to fight in the global stage. So I think it's going to be a dream come true to be in Amazon Prime."

Watch Moraes' interview with SCMP MMA below:

youtube-cover

Edited by Aziel Karthak

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...