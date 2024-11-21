"Aura", "Anything but fight Ankalaev" - MMA X reacts to Alex Pereira recreating his iconic UFC walkout in South Korea

Alex Pereira entered the octagon last month as he defeated Khalil Rountree Jr. via fourth-round TKO at UFC 307 to defend his light heavyweight title for the third time in six months. 'Poatan' revealed that he planned to take some time away from the octagon after the fight and has been enjoying his break by traveling.

'Poatan' recreated his iconic UFC walkout in South Korea. He also met fans at the airport. Happy Punch shared the footage, captioning the post:

"Alex Pereira entering South Korea doing his iconic UFC walkout is the coolest thing ever"

Fans shared their reaction to the footage. @Deejjuuu labeled the clip:

"Aura"

@msiobtww claimed that the light heavyweight champion would do anything except fight Magomed Ankalaev, who appears to be next in line to challenge him:

"bro will do anything but fight Ankalaev 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣"

@StatisticalTips believes the clip is exactly why Jon Jones wants to face 'Poatan' next:

"LEGENDARY And yet some people still ask why Jones wants him instead of Aspinal 😂 😂 😂 😂 Alex fame is on a world class level and Aspinal isn’t close to that."

@solo1ol noted that a super-fight between the two will probably do huge numbers:

"If this guy fights Jones, it will be huge numbers, but it is also a huge risk for both of them"

Fan reactions

Alex Pereira makes the list of Tom Aspinall's favorite fighters

Alex Pereira didn't take too much time to establish himself as one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts. Tom Aspinall recently revealed that the light heavyweight champion is among his favorite active fighters to watch.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the No.1-ranked heavyweight stated:

"I'm a big MMA fan, obviously, as well as a fighter. Alex Pereira is one of my favorites to watch because he's so exciting. He brings the heat a lot of the time."

Aspinall added that Ilia Topuria, Alexander Volkanovski, and Islam Makhachev are also among his favorite fighters to watch. He noted he enjoys watching the sport whenever he can and is a fan of everybody. While the No.1-ranked heavyweight and Pereira had previously teased a fight, he is now praising 'Poatan' as a clash between the two appears unlikely to come to fruition.

