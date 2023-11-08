Avid gamer Max Holloway issues one-word reaction as Rockstar plans to announce Grand Theft Auto 6 soon

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is known to be an avid gamer and he expressed his excitement at the reported announcement of the most-awaited game, Grand Theft Auto 6.

According to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, video game developer and publisher Rockstar Games Inc. is planning to announce the next edition of Grand Theft Auto as early as this week with a follow-up announcement trailer in December.

He wrote:

"BREAKING: Rockstar plans to announce Grand Theft Auto VI as early as this week and will release a trailer in December, sources tell Bloomberg News. The most anticipated video game on the planet will soon be revealed"

Max Holloway is no different to the millions of Grand Theft Auto fans across the globe eagerly awaiting news of its latest edition. He expressed his excitement with a one-word reaction on X (formerly Twitter):

"Yooooooo"

10 years have elapsed since the last release in the popular series, with Grand Theft Auto 5 having released in September 2013. Grand Theft Auto 5 sold a record 185 million copies and has a loyal fanbase that still enjoys the game and its online multiplayer gameplay.

There is growing anticipation for the imminent announcement of Grand Theft Auto 6 with Rockstar Games' last major release Red Dead Redemption 2 having cemented itself in the annals of video gaming history in terms of its realism and storytelling.

Max Holloway challenges Justin Gaethje for the BMF title

After three successive losses against featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway has a difficult pathway back to title contention.

In the meanwhile, 'Blessed' wouldn't mind a shot at the ceremonious BMF title currently held by lightweight Justin Gaethje. Holloway called him out in a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying:

"If you change your mind bratha, how about one for the fans? #BMF 🙌🏻 @Justin_Gaethje"

Check out his post in the screenshot below:

The post came in the wake of Gaethje's comments that he will wait for a shot at the title after having exhausted his options:

"Who do I fight? There's no one. I did what I had to do. ... I don't know what else I need to do."

Gaethje won the BMF title against former lightweight interim champ Dustin Poirier.