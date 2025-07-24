Ayaka Miura believes Denice Zamboanga will avoid a ground war: "Try to turn it into a striking battle"

Ayaka Miura has wasted no time analyzing her upcoming foe, Denice Zamboanga, at ONE 173 in Tokyo.The 34-year-old Japanese sensation will attempt to continue her victorious run and lay her hands on Zamboanga's ONE women's atomweight MMA world title inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, Nov. 16.Ahead of their world title tilt, one of several five-round scraps locked in for the promotion's hotly anticipated return to Japan, the Japanese contender broke down Zamboanga's tentative plan for fight night.&quot;I believe Zamboanga will come in with a solid ground defense strategy and try to turn it into a striking battle,&quot; Ayaka Miura told ONE Championship.The second-ranked challenger's tactical assessment suggests she expects the 28-year-old defending champion to rely on her striking skills rather than engage in grappling exchanges.Miura's prediction makes strategic sense, given her background as a submission specialist, though.'Zombie' has earned her title shot through an impressive five-fight winning streak built on ground game dominance, a run that includes several submission victories via her iconic &quot;Ayaka Lock&quot; submission.The clash between Miura's submission hunting and Zamboanga's defensive strategy promises to create a fascinating tactical battle for the 26 pounds of gold in &quot;The Land of the Rising Sun.&quot;With both fighters understanding each other's strengths, the encounter could come down to who can better impose their preferred fighting style in front of the Tokyo crowd when ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri gets underway on Nov. 16. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWatch: Ayaka Miura executes trademark submission to perfection at ONE Friday Fights 116Ayaka Miura's fifth win in succession inside the Mecca of Muay Thai last week was textbook stuff.The Tokyo-based athlete dragged her Colombian foe to the canvas from the sound of the bell, and slowly plotted her way into her usual submission-hunting game.After thwarting a few attempts, Juliana Otalora eventually gave up her neck, which allowed the Japanese ground game wizard to attack with her modified scarf-hold Americana lock to force a tap at 3:53 of the opening stanza.Check out her finishing maneuver below: View this post on Instagram Instagram Post