  Ayaka Miura refuses to 'touch' Yuya Wakamatsu's world title belt: "I'm waiting until I earn my own"

Ayaka Miura refuses to ‘touch’ Yuya Wakamatsu’s world title belt: “I’m waiting until I earn my own”

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 14, 2025 10:26 GMT
Ayaka Miura (L) and Yuya Wakamatsu | Photo by ONE Championship
Ayaka Miura (L) and Yuya Wakamatsu | Photo by ONE Championship

The ONE atomweight MMA world title challenger, Ayaka Miura, doesn't want to jinx herself ahead of the biggest fight of her career.

After five straight victories, ‘Zombie’ earned the right to challenge undisputed ONE atomweight MMA world champion Denice 'The Menace' Zamboanga at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri on November 16.

On the same evening, Miura’s Tribe Tokyo MMA teammate Yuya Wakamatsu will also defend his flyweight world title against Joshua Pacio at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Despite training alongside the newly crowned 135-pound king, Miura has maintained strict discipline regarding his championship hardware. The 34-year-old veteran revealed she refuses to even touch Wakamatsu's belt until she earns her own.

The feared submission specialist told ONE Championship:

"I haven't touched it yet. I'm waiting until I earn my own. Watching Yuya win the belt was incredibly inspiring—but also frustrating. Seeing him win a belt in Japan was so cool, and it really made me want one too. I'm determined to win my own.”

Putting Miura’s superstitions aside, witnessing a teammate achieve his goals has given her some inspiration heading into the biggest fight of her career.

Yuya Wakamatsu reveals Ayaka Miura taught him some new moves

By now, everybody knows about Ayaka Miura's signature finishing move, the scaffold aptly dubbed 'The Ayaka Lock'.

Even Yuya Wakamatsu has been left mesmerized by the maneuver, and he even asked his teammate to teach it to him.

'Little Piranha' told ONE:

"Ayaka and I have fought on the same card many times, so I'm really happy that we get to share a title match together this time. Just yesterday, she taught me a neck throw—kind of like an 'Ayaka Lock.' She's a senior I learn from every day."
Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
