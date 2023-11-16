"B*tching about Robert Kennedy" - Dana White goes off on Peloton bikes in angry rant amid ongoing lawsuit for "killing" NYC man

UFC CEO Dana White is renowned for his unapologetic persona and steadfast commitment to championing free speech within the organization. White steadfastly resists succumbing to media bias or yielding to sponsor pressure, a trait that shined through in a recent podcast episode with comedian Theo Von.

During the episode, Dana White declared his decision to remove all Peloton bikes from his gym. This decision stems from Peloton's recent decision to pull advertisements from Theo Von's podcast This Past Weekend's episode featuring Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

White, known for his outspoken nature, did not mince words when he found out about Peloton's decision to pull the advertisements. He stated:

"Peloton, what do they sell, stationary bikes? Peloton sells stationary bikes and they have a problem with Robert f****ng Kennedy... Calling and bi**hing about Robert Kennedy... We're getting rid of the Pelotons. Pelotons are out of the gym. My guys are going to take the Pelotons out of the gym today. We're getting rid of them."

Meanwhile, in a tragic incident, a woman has filed a lawsuit against Peloton, blaming the fitness equipment for the death of her son, 32-year-old Ryan Furtado. The accident occurred during a workout in Furtado's Brooklyn apartment on Jan. 13, 2022.

Furtado attempted to hoist himself up using the bike, but it spun around, impacting his face and neck. The lawsuit alleges that Peloton sold the equipment in a "defective and unreasonably dangerous condition." Peloton countered, claiming Furtado's injuries resulted from his own negligence. This incident marks the first reported death attributed to a Peloton exercise bike.

Catch Dana White's comments below (45:00):

Dana White's bold stance against a sponsor on political expression

UFC CEO Dana White candidly revealed on comedian Theo Von's podcast that he once defiantly told a sponsor to "go f--- yourself" after being asked to remove a pro-Donald Trump post from his social media handle.

White drew parallels to his experience with sponsors after endorsing Trump on his social media handle and highlighted the need for individuals to stand up for themselves in the face of intimidation.

The discussion also touched upon the challenges public figures face when sponsors express discomfort with their affiliations or opinions. White urged others to resist fear and intimidation, stating:

“I posted a video for Trump on my personal social media. One of our big sponsors called and said, ‘Take that down.’ You know what I said? Go f*** yourself. You vote for whoever you want to vote for and I’ll vote for whoever I want to vote for. That’s how this works. I don’t even care who you’re voting for. It’s none of my f****** business. F*** you. Don’t ever f*****g call me and tell me who to vote for.”

