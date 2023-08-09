“Back to the kitchen” - Alex Pereira’s unusual gift to wife inside departmental store triggers hilarious reactions from fans

Alex Pereira's unusual gift to his wife triggered a hilarious response from fans as they reacted on social media.

The former UFC middleweight champion has become one of the funniest follows on Twitter as of late as he shared hilarious content like training with Glover Teixeira and a photo of him with no emotion as he noted he was having fun while riding a rollercoaster with his family. He recently posted a video that showed him walking up to his wife while they were shopping and gifting her a sponge used for cleaning.

Twitter user @DovySimuMMA reposted the video of 'Poatan' gifting his wife the sponge along with a caption, writing:

"alex pereira is a menace" [@DovySimuMMA - Twitter]

Fans reacted my noting that 'Poatan' has become increasingly popular as of late as he continues to show more of his personality. They mentioned what the meaning behind the gift was and some things they noticed in the video.

Fans wrote:

"Back to the kitchen" [@GauravA35696607 - Twitter]

"I thought he was going to let that left hook go" [@CristoMolti - Twitter]

"It’s the Ja Morant shirt for me" [@TSmith5s - Twitter]

"Poatan is a grizzlies fan confirmed" [@GrizzlyVol - Twitter]

"This man low-key so funny" [@hassanz01 - Twitter]

"i love this man" [@CJManny61 - Twitter]

It will be interesting to see what other hillarious content Alex Pereira has in store as it appears to be popular among fans.

Alex Pereira addresses what he was thinking after defeating Jan Blachowicz

Alex Pereira gave a surprising response when he addressed what he was thinking as Bruce Buffer was reading the official judges' scorecards following his fight with Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291.

During his post-fight interview backstage, he noted that he doesn't speak English, so just reacted when the referee raised his hand. It was a tightly contested bout, which saw 'Poatan' have success with his striking, but the former light heavyweight champion was successful with his takedowns. He mentioned that it was a subtle response as that's how he found out whether he won the fight or not, saying:

"Glover [Teixeira] told me afterwards, I don't speak English. I just can't pay attention to it. When they raised my hand, I was like, 'Yeah, I won'."