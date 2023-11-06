“Ban this b*m” - Paulo Costa hits back at online troll for mocking him with photoshopped picture

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa is well-known for his online interactions and engagement with fans, particularly on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Costa recently hit back at a fan who photoshopped an image of him with women attending a fitness or yoga class. The image he used was from a video uploaded by Costa on X.

The fan wrote:

"In case you want to sign up for secret twerking classes with drunkards yuossss" [translation via Google]

Paulo Costa immediately hit back and asked how he could 'ban' and restrict the user from his account. He wrote:

"How ban this bum from my Twitter?"

Paulo Costa weighs in on Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman's performances against each other at UFC 294

Paulo Costa was set to feature against Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event of UFC 294 at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates this past month.

However, an injury kept him from competing and he was replaced by former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Costa praised Usman in an interview on The MMA Hour and stated that he was compromised by the short notice.

"Kamaru did his best, in the circumstances. First of all, he’s a welterweight, not a middleweight. He was quite smaller than a legit middleweight. But he’s a good welterweight. But he was 10 days, short notice, and he flew here, to Abu Dhabi... For sure, the first round, he lost, but I think he won the second and the third. In my opinion, if you put 10-8 for Gourmet Chen Chen in the first, it’s at least a draw. But it is what it is."

Costa also claimed that the fight did more to lower Khamzat Chimaev's reputation than it did to enhance it.

"I think this fight makes Chimaev smaller than he was before. Actually, the people have a lot of hype on him, but I just realized it’s more about boys and kids. It’s not the hardcore fan base of MMA. Because the people don’t think he’s ready. Maybe he has potential, but he’s not ready for big fights, for superfights. Kamaru, with a full camp, smokes him. So I think this fight made him a little bit smaller than before. And actually, the fight against Gilbert [Burns] showed the same thing."

Check out his full comments below [2:12:23]: