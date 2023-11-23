Banger alert: Superlek world title defense vs Elias Mahmoudi to headline ONE Fight Night 18

Thai striking icon Superlek Kiatmoo9 will defend his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title versus Algerian dynamo Elias Mahmoudi in the main event of ONE Championship’s first U.S. primetime show of 2024.

ONE Fight Night 18 will emanate live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 12.

‘The Kicking Machine’ has enjoyed a stellar year throughout 2023, and he hopes to continue the new year similarly.

After closing his account in 2022 with three victories, the Buriram native earned an opportunity to compete for the vacant flyweight kickboxing gold.

Despite being pushed by Daniel Puertas until the final bell in their co-main event battle at ONE Fight Night 6 in January, the 28-year-old’s output ultimately helped him onto the strap via unanimous decision.

Two months later, he aced his first world title defense with a third-round knockout of Danial Williams in the main event of ONE Fight Night 8.

Following his kickboxing venture, Superlek went on a hunt in Muay Thai – gaining two quick highlight-reel wins over Tagir Khalilov and Nabil Anane – to set himself up for a dream clash versus Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE Friday Fights 34.

In that fight, described as the biggest Muay Thai fight of the last 50 years, the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative escaped the war with his hand raised after an intense back-and-forth clash inside the Lumpinee Stadium.

Mahmoudi will be a different test for the Thai superstar, but in the form he’s in, the Kiatmoo9 Gym affiliate should have no concerns about leaving the ring with his hand raised once more.

Who are the other stars than Superlek featuring at ONE Fight Night 18?

Apart from the return of the flyweight kickboxing kingpin, the bill will feature four athletes with a proven track record of producing highlight-reel moments.

John Lineker tests his striking credentials in a bantamweight Muay Thai war with Liam Harrison while bantamweight knockout machines Kwon Won Il and Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg face off in a pivotal MMA showdown.

Catch Superlek and Mahmoudi’s clash and the entire ONE Fight Night 18 card live and for free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch the entire card live in U.S. primetime on January 12.