"Banger!", "Rob sentenced to death" - Fans react to Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder fight announcement

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will return to the octagon to headline UFC Abu Dhabi against surging middleweight contender Reinier de Ridder. Fans have reacted to the announcement.

Ad

'The Reaper' last fought Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308 and was submitted by 'Borz' in Round 1. Whittaker also suffered a dental injury during the fight that kept him on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, De Ridder most recently locked horns with Bo Nickal at UFC Des Moines and snatched Nickal’s undefeated record, winning the bout via second-round TKO.

The UFC returns to Abu Dhabi on July 26 with Whittaker vs. De Ridder as the headliner. UFC on Instagram made the fight announcement in a post captioned:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Coming back with a BANG 🔥 @RobWhittakerMMA vs @deRidderMMA is the #UFCAbuDhabi main event! #InAbuDhabi | @AbuDhabiEvents | @VisitAbuDhabi"

Check out the original post below:

Ad

Fans quickly chimed in on the fight news. A user wrote:

"Rob sentenced to death💔"

Nina Marie-Daniele commented:

"BANGER❗️"

Others wrote:

"I like rob but damn this is a tough fight for him"

"RDR on a Poatan speed run in 2025"

"RDR by accident"

"This is the real test right here 🔥🔥🔥"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]

Caio Borralho wanted to fight Robert Whittaker

No. 6 UFC middleweight Caio Borralho (17-1) is unbeaten in the UFC and wanted to fight Robert Whittaker. Although 'The Natural' respects 'The Reaper' and his accomplishments, he believes he can capitalise on Whittaker's weaknesses inside the octagon and knock him out.

Ad

In an interview with The Schmo, Borralho said:

"Maybe they book me against Robert that's the fight that I want and I think that's the fight that makes sense, fight a legend like Whittaker. I've huge respect for him but I'm planning to knock him out. I think he gets too emotional in the fight and he just likes to shoot without thinking. So I maybe catch him up, something like that."

Ad

Check out Caio Borralho's comments about Robert Whittaker below (3:14):

Ad

Borralho also reacted to Whittaker vs. de Ridder fight announcement.

"😂"

Caio Borralho's comment.[Screenshot courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.