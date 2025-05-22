Bantamweight MMA kingpin Fabricio Andrade reveals who has the strongest kicks in ONE Championship 

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade of Brazil is one of the most prolific knockout artists in the world of mixed martial arts.

In addition, Andrade is also a former kickboxer who fought in China early in his career.

Needless to say, 'Wonder Boy' is a fantastic judge of talent, and he knows who's the real deal when he sees it. That being said, Andrade believes the hardest kicker in ONE Championship is none other than ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Speaking to the promotion in a recent interview, Andrade singled out Tawanchai.

'Wonder Boy' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"So when it comes to striking athletes, ONE has the best in the world. I believe that the one with the strongest kick is Tawanchai."

Tawanchai is indeed a fine specimen and one of the best Muay Thai fighters in the world. His kicks are truly legendary.

As for Andrade, the Brazilian is looking to book another fight sometime later this year.

Fabricio Andrade blown away by Tawanchai's kicking power: "It looked like they were going to explode"

'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade is very much familiar with the amount of power Tawanchai PK Saenchai holds in his kicks, having shared a locker room with the ONE featherweight Muay Thai king.

Andrade told ONE Championship about the experience:

"For my last fight, I was in the same locker room as Tawanchai, and I saw that he was kicking this hard pad with all his strength, and his shins were very red. It looked like they were going to explode, and he kept kicking. I was impressed by how strong his kick is and how hard his shin is."

