"Be the best” - Senegalese wrestling machine Oumar ‘Reug Reug’ Kane links up with Paulo Costa ahead of kickboxing debut

Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane is wrapping up his camp with the help of an unlikely training partner.

The Senegalese grappling machine will make his kickboxing debut when he takes on compatriot Boucher Ketchup at ONE Fight Night 23 this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Taking to Instagram, Kane revealed he's been working his hats off with Brazilian star Paulo Costa.

The UFC star is a fearsome striker, and 'Reug Reug' plans to use the techniques he worked with the Brazilian brawler when he laces up the gloves against Ketchup in Bangkok.

Kane posted:

"Preparing with the best to be the best. @borrachinhamma"

Kane is a natural grappler but has shown the world that he has the power to square up against anyone in ONE Championship.

The 32-year-old is 5-1 in ONE Championship, with three knockout finishes against Alain Ngalani, Patrick Schmid, and Batradz Gazzaev.

His biggest win, however, wasn't a knockout but a full-blown brawl against Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida.

Despite their hulking size, Kane and Buchecha moved between the ropes as if they were welterweights and bludgeoned each other with reckless abandon.

Kane, though, was better suited for a striking showdown and he took a unanimous decision win following their brutal back-and-forth at ONE Fight Night 13.

ONE Fight Night 23, just like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

'Reug Reug' targets heavyweight MMA throne in Atlanta

Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane has a busy few months ahead of him.

After he takes on Ketchup in Bangkok, Kane will find himself in Atlanta for his first shot at ONE Championship gold.

Kane will challenge Anatoly Malykhin for the ONE heavyweight MMA world title in one of the featured fights of ONE 169: Atlanta on November 8 at State Farm Arena.

Fans can now enter pre-registration to avail of their tickets for ONE 169: Atlanta.

