"Be careful, it's slippery!" - Francis Ngannou has ominous warning for Alexander Volkov after UFC Vegas 18 win

UFC heavyweight Alexander Volkov put a halt to Alistair Overeem's title aspirations at UFC Vegas 18, eliciting a response on Twitter from Francis Ngannou. The Russian MMA athlete is now eyeing to be the champion after his second-round TKO victory over Overeem.

The fallout of this victory will likely be the induction of Volkov in the heavyweight title picture. UFC. No. 1 ranked heavyweight Francis Ngannou lauded the performance shown by Volkov but warned 'Drago' to be careful in his venture to capture heavyweight gold.

Good jod Volkov you're now playing on the big men field. Be careful it's Slippery 😏#UFCVegas18 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) February 7, 2021

The heavyweight belt is up for contention at UFC 260. Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic will take on each other at UFC 260 to determine who is the 'baddest man on the planet'. This is going to be a rematch between the two gladiators.

Previously, Ngnannou and Miocic have fought at UFC 220 in 2018. Back then, Ngannou was out classed by the Ohio native on the ground. Ngannou has claimed that he has improved on his wrestling acumen and will defeat Mioicic in their second encounter.

Why does Francis Ngannou consider himself to be the

uncrowned champion?

Francis Ngannou has had a tough time to get back in the conversation for another title contention. After his highlight victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in 2020, it was probable that Ngannou would be the next title contender.

Francis Ngannou in 2020:

1 fight

1 KO

20 seconds

Just a scary human



Ngannou is currently on a 4 fight win streak and waiting for his rematch with Stipe Miocic pic.twitter.com/wLG6KEFLDU — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) December 29, 2020

However, the Predator had to wait in the sidelines as the trilogy fight between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic was in the works. Later, UFC president Dana White came out and assured that Ngannnou will be considered the No. 1 contender for the heavyweight strap.

In January 2021, Francis Ngannou posted a photo of himself signing the dotted line to fight Stipe Miocic on 27th March. Ngannou captioned the photo '#uncrownedchampion'.