"Be careful, it's slippery!" - Francis Ngannou has ominous warning for Alexander Volkov after UFC Vegas 18 win

UFC heavyweight Alexander Volkov put a halt to Alistair Overeem's title aspirations at UFC Vegas 18, eliciting a response on Twitter from Francis Ngannou. The Russian MMA athlete is now eyeing to be the champion after his second-round TKO victory over Overeem.
The fallout of this victory will likely be the induction of Volkov in the heavyweight title picture. UFC. No. 1 ranked heavyweight Francis Ngannou lauded the performance shown by Volkov but warned 'Drago' to be careful in his venture to capture heavyweight gold.
The heavyweight belt is up for contention at UFC 260. Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic will take on each other at UFC 260 to determine who is the 'baddest man on the planet'. This is going to be a rematch between the two gladiators.
Previously, Ngnannou and Miocic have fought at UFC 220 in 2018. Back then, Ngannou was out classed by the Ohio native on the ground. Ngannou has claimed that he has improved on his wrestling acumen and will defeat Mioicic in their second encounter.
Why does Francis Ngannou consider himself to be the
uncrowned champion?
Francis Ngannou has had a tough time to get back in the conversation for another title contention. After his highlight victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in 2020, it was probable that Ngannou would be the next title contender.
However, the Predator had to wait in the sidelines as the trilogy fight between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic was in the works. Later, UFC president Dana White came out and assured that Ngannnou will be considered the No. 1 contender for the heavyweight strap.
In January 2021, Francis Ngannou posted a photo of himself signing the dotted line to fight Stipe Miocic on 27th March. Ngannou captioned the photo '#uncrownedchampion'.Published 07 Feb 2021, 10:20 IST