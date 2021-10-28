"Be ready" - Dana White and Hasbulla Magomedov go back and forth on social media, set to meet at UFC 267

Hasbulla Magomedov will be attending the upcoming UFC 267 event in Abu Dhabi. 'Mini Khabib' will be there to support his friend Islam Makhachev, who will be competing against Dan Hooker.

Magomedov recently sent a message to UFC president Dana White, expressing interest in meeting him.

"Dana White, I'm coming to UFC Abu Dhabi. See you and be ready."

In response, White uploaded a video to his Instagram account, saying he was looking forward to meeting the internet sensation soon.

"Hasbulla, I'm on the plane. I'm on Etihad right now. I'm on my way to Abu Dhabi. I cannot wait for our meeting and I cannot wait to see you."

See the video of Hasbulla Magomedov's message and Dana White's response below:

Hasbulla Magomedov sends a message to Dan Hooker ahead of UFC 267

At UFC 267, Hasbulla Magomedov will be rooting for his compatriot Islam Makhachev, who will take on Dan Hooker in a lightweight scrap.

Ahead of the fight, 'Mini Khabib' sent a message to 'The Hangman', claiming that Makhachev will "smash" him on October 30.

During the media day, Hooker was asked about his thoughts on the internet sensation attending the event. The New Zealander replied by saying that 'Mini Khabib' was backing the wrong guy for the fight.

After defeating Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266, Dan Hooker made a quick turnaround by accepting the fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 267.

Makhachev is currently on an eight-fight win streak in the UFC. In July this year, the 31-year-old headlined his first ever UFC event. Makhachev took on Thiago Moises in a five-round contest. The fight was a pretty one-sided affair that ended with the Dagestani getting his hand raised. He submitted Moises via rear-naked choke in the fourth round.

Both Makhachev and Hooker will be aiming to earn a shot at lightweight gold with a win at UFC 267 this weekend.

Edited by Harvey Leonard