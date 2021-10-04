"Be ready for the next time" - Khabib Nurmagomedov's message to Manchester United's Paul Pogba after his Old Trafford visit

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently visited Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium. The former UFC lightweight champion caught up with several players, including French star Paul Pogba.

Taking to Instagram, Khabib Nurmagomedov shared an image with Manchester United's star midfielder. 'The Eagle' captioned his image: "Be ready for the next time Bro."

Khabib Nurmagomedov was in Manchester over the weekend and was in attendance for The Red Devils' latest Premier League match against Everton FC. While Manchester United could only manage a 1-1 draw at the weekend, Nurmagomedov himself had a great time at the prestigious Old Trafford ground.

The former UFC lightweight champion caught up with legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Khabib shared a picture of himself and Sir Alex.

The club also honored the former UFC sensation with a customized number 7 shirt. Nurmagomedov took to Instagram to pose with the shirt. He jested that he hopes Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham didn't mind him getting the iconic number 7 jersey.

Khabib said he would hang the shirt up on his wall in the most visible place in his house.

Over the past weekend, not only did Nurmagomedov visit Manchester, but he was also at Anfield to watch Liverpool play Manchester City in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from octagon action at UFC 254

At the UFC 254 pay-per-view, Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje to retain the UFC lightweight championship. Nurmagomedov defended his belt three times after beating Al Iaquinta for it.

'The Eagle' had previously reigned supreme against Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. However, following the passing of his father Abdulmanap, Khabib decided to call it a career at 29-0.

The former UFC lightweight champion has been enjoying life after retirement. The Dagestani has also been heavily involved with football. He was even reportedly set to turn professional at one point in time. However, talk of a move to a third-division Russian side was put to bed by the man himself

