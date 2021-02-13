"Be seeing ya soon" - Luke Rockhold teases UFC comeback

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold could possibly be eyeing his return to the octagon. The 36-year-old had fought Jan Blachowicz in his last outing at UFC 239 in July 2019.

Rockhold recently posted videos to his Instagram account, where he can be seen training alongside his teammate Marlon Vera.

"Most people chill on the couch. Be seeing ya soon," Rockhold wrote in the caption.

Luke Rockhold has been in four UFC fights since December 2015 when he defeated Chris Weidman to claim the middleweight championship. The former champion's career took a turn for the worse after he lost his title to Michael Bisping at UFC 199.

Although Rockhold secured an impressive win over David Branch, he went on to suffer back-to-back lopsided defeats at the hands of Yoel Romero and Jan Balchowicz.

The devastating loss to Blachowicz left Rockhold with a broken jaw, which forced UFC president Dana White to say that the former champ should consider retiring.

"I think Luke Rockhold should talk about hanging it up. He broke his jaw tonight. So that's his second broken jaw. He has been knocked out viciously a few times here... I'd like to see him hang it up, and he's got another career that he is actually doing well at," said White at the post-fight press conference.

Who Luke Rockhold would want to fight if he decides to return?

In a career that has spanned well over 13 years, Luke Rockhold developed a number of great rivalries, namely with Chris Weidman and Michael Bisping. Although Bisping has retired from the sport, Rockhold's old foe, Weidman, is still thriving in the UFC.

In August 2020, Rockhold stated that he would love to shut Weidman's mouth.

"Chris Weidman is always opening his mouth, I would love to shut his mouth. He is always talking post-fight as if he beat me or would beat me, and never really shut up about it. There is nothing worse than a guy than once you beat them, and they just keep running their mouth. I wouldn’t mind closing that door," said Rockhold on Food Truck Diaries with Brendan Schaub.

In the same interview, Rockhold added that he would also be open to fighting Darren Till or Jack Hermansson. Both middleweights are currently ranked No.4 and No.6 respectively in the 185-pound division.