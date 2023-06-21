"Beating her in dominant fashion" - "Best in the world" Tatiana Suarez lays down blueprint to become the UFC champion

UFC strawweight fighter Tatiana Suarez revealed her definitive roadmap to becoming a champion. Suarez is gearing up to go head-to-head against former strawweight titleholder Jessica Andrade for the upcoming UFC Nashville card on August 5.

The No.10-ranked 115-pounder was supposed to fight Virna Jandiroba on the card, but the Brazilian sustained a knee injury that would necessitate surgery.

After enduring a challenging hiatus spanning four long years caused by injuries, 'TSP' made a comeback at UFC Vegas 70 in February with a remarkable submission victory over Montana De La Rosa.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Tatiana Suarez exuded a palpable sense of confidence and unveiled her ambition to claim the UFC gold.

"I think you know that she's [Jessica Andrade] a former champion, I think maybe a win over her you know. Maybe one more, I mean I'm not not trying to rush to the top. I know that I am the best in the world but, I whatever they [UFC] think is best I don't mind fighting again, I'm just making money in the process."

She added:

"And then when I'm going to be Champion then you know what I mean. But right now I'm just focusing on Jessica. I'm not really looking ahead of that just want to focus on her and then beating her in dominant fashion and then going on to whoever's after that. And then beating them in a dominant fashion then becoming the champion."

Check out Tatiana Suarez's comments below (from 1:02 onwards):

Tatiana Suarez believes Amanda Lemos will defeat Zhang Weili at UFC 292

Tatiana Suarez holds firm in her belief that Amanda Lemos possesses the necessary arsenal to topple the reigning UFC strawweight champion, Zhang Weili.

Lemos gears up to challenge Weili in the highly anticipated co-main event of UFC 292, scheduled to take place on August 19 at the TD Garden in Boston.

'Amandinha' enters the showdown with a wave of momentum, having secured consecutive impressive victories over opponents Michelle Waterson and Marina Rodriguez.

During her recent exchange with Helen Yee, Tatiana Suarez offered her insights on the upcoming bout between Weili and Lemos.

"I really do think that Amanda Lemos can beat her. I think Amanda Lemos has really good striking and then she has a really good ground game. She obviously got that really beautiful guillotine against Michelle Waterson. I’ve been a huge fan. She’s really dynamic. She hits really hard, and I’m very impressed by her. So, I think she can get the job done. I know that Weili can hit hard, too, so I think it’ll be a really good fight. But I just think that Amanda can do it. She’s good all over."

Check out the interview

