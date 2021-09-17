"Because he's so overrated, Bruno Fernandes" - Paddy Pimblett says he wants to fight Manchester United star 

Paddy Pimblett shifted his focus from MMA to football for a brief moment. In a recent clip with BBC Sports, the Scouser expressed his honest opinion of Manchester United's players Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

When asked about which footballer he would like to fight, 'The Baddy' picked Bruno Fernandes. He labeled the Portuguese playmaker "overrated." He said:

"I'd probably pick one for each team, but I reckon just because he's so overrated, Bruno Fernandes...No he's not world-class."

However, the UFC's latest lightweight signing commended Cristiano Ronaldo. He spoke about the Portuguese striker's quality and called him "world-class."

"Don't think anyone in that United team is world-class apart from [Cristiano] Ronaldo," said Paddy Pimblett.

Undoubtedly the best player in the world along with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo recently joined Manchester United from Juventus. The viral transfer saw the legendary Portuguese move back to Manchester. He had previously spent seven years representing the 'Red Devils' in the Premier League, from 2003 to 2009.

Paddy Pimblett also criticized French midfielder Paul Pogba for being inconsistent. When asked whether the World Cup winner with France was world-class, he commented.

"No, Paul Pogba is not world-class. He can't play well for two games and then bad for three and be called world-class...if he was consistent, he'd be world-class...all day."

Pimblett's criticism of Manchester United's players doesn't come as a surprise. 'The Baddy' supports his hometown club, Liverpool. They compete in the English Premier League alongside Manchester United. Pimblett has often showcased his love for 'The Reds' in his social media posts.

Paddy Pimblett recently showed off his beloved city of Liverpool.

The proud Scouser, who made a successful debut against Luigi Vendramini at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till, spoke to BT Sport about his love for Liverpool F.C. He visited Anfield, the home venue of the football club.

