“My life is like a pure adventure” - Adriano Moraes says becoming champion changed his life

ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes spoke from the heart recently about how his life has changed for the better since becoming world champion.

At the ONE Championship and Amazon Prime Video press conference in Los Angeles, Adriano Moraes and other world-class athletes, including Demetrious Johnson, participated in the promotion of their biggest fight card of the year, ONE on Prime Video 1.

Taking questions on how he felt about being world champion in ONE, the 32-year-old said:

“It's one of the best feelings in the world, you know, and with this championship belt, I can provide for my family, change my life completely. It is a dream come true for me. And it's amazing, my life is like a pure adventure. You know, long time in this journey. And I love that, you know, and I can't wait for my next fight to enjoy everything again because I love my job.”

‘Mikinho’ has inspired millions of fans all over the globe with his courageous story. A single loving mother adopted him in Brazil, where she enrolled him in judo classes at the age of seven to get him out of trouble.

Eventually, the Brazilian superstar took on jiu-jitsu and earned his black belt under Ataide Junior. He competed in MMA competitions in Brazil before making an impact on the regional scene.

Moving from Brazil to Asia, Moraes quickly rose through the ranks in ONE Championship. After five straight wins, he landed his first world title shot for the inaugural flyweight belt in 2014. He beat Filipino rising star Geje Eustaquio in his first world title bid. Moraes would go on to surrender and recapture the belt two more times between 2015 and 2019.

The flyweight king has become the epitome of perseverance, will, and determination. Adriano Moraes faces his next challenge against Demetrious Johnson on August 26 at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Adriano Moraes reflects upon significance of defeating Demetrious Johnson on TNT 1 last year

Adriano Moraes reflected upon the significance of beating Demetrious Johnson in front of an American audience at ONE on TNT 1 back in 2021.

Having a fighter from ONE Championship do what Moraes did to a well-known American MMA legend sent massive shock waves through the martial arts world. In a past interview, the ATT fighter spoke about the significance of his victory and what it did for the organization he represents.

He told Sherdog:

“I’m so grateful to elevate ONE Championship to the world you know, because ONE Championship was the company who believed [in] me the first time, so for me it was honor to elevate the organization, to make the American fans on the other side of the world to look at us with different eyes.”

