Watch: When Adriano Moraes became the first man to KO Demetrious Johnson

Adriano Moraes made history by becoming the first man to knock out former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson at ONE on TNT 1 in April 2021. Recently, ONE Championship announced that the two would run it back at ONE 161 in August when the promotion debuts on Amazon Prime.

Ahead of their highly anticipated rematch, ONE Championship is looking back at the historic first fight between two of the best flyweights in the world.

"Ahead of their colossal rematch at ONE 161, relive knockout action from the historic first fight between flyweight GOAT Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson and Adriano "Mikinho" Moraes at ONE on TNT I in 2021!"

Check out their first fight below:

Debuting under the ONE Championship banner in 2019, 'Mighty Mouse' earned three straight victories against Yuka Wakamatsu, Tatsumitsu Wada and Danny Kingad. The streak earned Johnson an opportunity to face Moraes for the flyweight title.

Nearly halfway through the second round, Moraes landed a right that stunned Johnson, knocking him to the canvas. 'Mikinho' immediately jumped on top of him, reigning down strikes. As Johnson attempted to get back to his feet, his head was left wide open, allowing Moraes to land a devastating knee that delivered a knockout for the ages.

Since that evening, Johnson recently got back into the win column in a hybrid rules bout against Muay Thai icon Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X. On that same night, Moraes successfully defended his title against Yuya Wakamatsu via third-round submission.

Adriano Moraes plans to continue his legacy with a second win over Demetrious Johnson

Adriano Moraes has been with ONE Championship for nearly 10 years. In that time, 'Mikinho' has built a legacy that will last a lifetime. While speaking with 'The Schmo', Moraes spoke on the importance of his legacy with the organization:

“I’ve been in the company for 10 years, I was the first inaugural ONE flyweight world champion over there. I like the rules, I like the event. I think my legacy will be forever over there in Asia and around the world.”

As the promotion's first flyweight champion, Moraes has already made his mark. Now in the midst of his third title reign, Moraes' legacy is undeniable. Continuing to break new ground, the Brazilian could once again make history by becoming the first name to defeat Demetrious Johnson not once, but twice in the cage.

Do you think Adriano Moraes will take care of business once again or will Demetrious Johnson get it done in their rematch?

