“Been taking my health serious” - UFC CEO Dana White opens up about his frequent ‘My Time is Up’ remarks and what’s behind them

Dana White recently opened up about his career as a fight promoter and indicated that he doesn't plan on retiring anytime soon.

During his post-fight press conferece following last night's episode of the Contender Series, the UFC CEO addressed his frequent 'My time is up' remarks that he's made on a number of occasions and what's behind them.

He mentioned that those remarks are in reference to his age because he is aware that he is getting older.

He said:

"I'm 54-years-old. I mean, I never said my time was up when I was 40...When I look at some of these posts, everybody's talking about how fu**ing old I look. I am fu**ing old, that's how this works. I'm older today than I was fu**ing yesterday, that's how it works."

Dana White added that he feels great despite his age and attributed that to taking better care of his health. He mentioned that it is currently an exciting time for the UFC following the merger with WWE and formation of TKO, saying:

"I feel like I'm fu**king 25 again, you know, I've been taking my health serious, I feel great. And you know, when you start talking about my time is up here, the last 20 years have gone by like this. How fast is the next 20 gonna go? You know, so there's still a lot of work and today was a really really big day for the sport."

Dana White still has plenty of plans for the future of the UFC, so it doesn't appear as though he will be stepping away in the near future.

Dana White reacts to UFC senior executive VP Lawrence Epstein's comments about crossover with WWE fans

Dana White recently reacted after UFC senior executive VP Lawrence Epstein made a bold claim about wanting to turn fans of both UFC and WWE into supporters of the other's respective brand.

During the aforementioned press conferece, the UFC CEO had a hilarious reaction to the comments that Epstein made and noted that it would be very difficult to do so.

He mentioned that there is minimal crossover, but believes it is impossible to turn both fanbases into devoted supporters of both, saying:

"Lawrence, I love you, one of the dumbest statements of all time...I don't even know what to say to that. No, there's some crossover, some people like WWE...some people like both. I don't think there's ever gonna be a day."

