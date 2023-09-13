Controversial WWE star could be "on the chopping block" following the Endeavor merger, believes ex-champion

Former Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree believes Matt Riddle could get fired from WWE following the merger with Endeavor.

Riddle joined the Stamford-based company in 2018. Although he has won several titles since then, including the United States Championship and RAW Tag Team Titles, he has been involved in several controversies over the past few years.

Riddle was suspended for 60 days after failing the company's wellness policy in December 2022. Nearly five months after his return to TV, he was recently involved in another incident with an officer at JFK airport.

While discussing Endeavor's UFC official merger with WWE, Rene Dupree, and his Cafe de Rene co-host, James, addressed the possibility of witnessing "mass releases." The two claimed Riddle could be the first to get fired, pointing out that UFC president Dana White is not an Original Bro fan:

"Yeah, yeah, he's not a fan of Riddle. So, he might be on the chopping block," Dupree said. [0:30 - 0:34]

Matt Riddle was paired with Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

After his return to RAW last April, Matt Riddle challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. However, he failed to defeat The Ring General at Money in the Bank. The Original Bro had a tough run as a singles competitor before lately getting paired with Drew McIntyre on the Red Brand.

Riddle and McIntyre teamed up on the August 14th episode to defeat The Viking Raiders. However, they lost to The New Day and The Viking Raiders on the August 21st and September 4th episodes, respectively.

The Original Bro was absent from last Monday's RAW. A source told Mike Johnson of PW Insider that Riddle was also pulled from his advertised appearances at live events this weekend following his JFK incident. PW Insider later reported that the talents were told that Riddle was not at RAW due to "medical illness."

