Pairing with former rival, popular star to return? - 4 possible replacements for Matt Riddle as Drew McIntyre's tag team partner on WWE RAW

Matt Riddle missed the latest edition of WWE Monday Night RAW. The reported reason for his absence is a medical illness. This comes after the former United States Champion claimed to be sexually assaulted at an airport.

With various other rumors surrounding Riddle, his health, and his status in the promotion, there's a chance that the former UFC fighter will stay away from the ring for the time being. Naturally, this changes the course of at least one story on Monday Night RAW.

Since Drew McIntyre returned to WWE, he has been united with Matt, even if he doesn't always seem to love it. Many expected their team to eventually explode, possibly with a heel turn from Drew. Others thought that maybe they could win tag team gold and succeed against all odds like RK-Bro.

With Riddle potentially away, the juggernaut promotion may choose to team The Scottish Warrior up with somebody new to tell the same story or even something fresh. This article will look at a handful of stars who could potentially fill in for The Original Bro.

Below are four possible replacements for Matt Riddle as Drew McIntyre's tag team partner on WWE RAW.

#4. Drew and Jey Uso could work out their issues

Expand Tweet

One person who Drew McIntyre does not like is Jey Uso. Ever since Jey returned to WWE after quitting the company, McIntyre has made it clear that the former champion isn't welcome on RAW.

This led to the two popular stars colliding on the most recent episode of RAW. The pair ultimately agreed to try to settle their intense issues on next week's episode of Monday Night Show.

While the two could fight forever, there is a common trope in pro wrestling and WWE where bitter rivals fight out their issues and go on to become friends. Could both men see the error of their ways and end up making peace and even forming a tag team? Stranger things have happened.

#3. Johnny Gargano could return to WWE

Johnny Gargano

When will Johnny Gargano return to WWE programming? That is a question many fans have been asking. Johnny Wrestling last competed on RAW in May, but even then, he hadn't been a regular since even earlier in the year.

Many were hoping that Johnny was set to return to television after appearing at a live event over the weekend. Unfortunately, he didn't show up on RAW. Additionally, many thought Tommaso Ciampa talking to Adam Pearce hinted at a return of Johnny Wrestling, but it instead led to The Blackheart teaming up with Alpha Academy.

Fans are desperate to see Johnny back, however. One way he could return is by teaming up with Drew. They both have roots in EVOLVE Wrestling and NXT, plus they'd make for a great big man-little man combination.

#2. Odyssey Jones is yet to debut officially

Odyssey Jones

The 2023 WWE Draft featured a few surprising superstars given new homes. Some, such as Von Wagner, Mustafa Ali, Xyon Quinn, and Omos, became free agents, meaning they can appear on any brand at any time.

Meanwhile, others were assigned specifically to RAW or SmackDown. Odyssey Jones was surprisingly drafted to WWE RAW despite not spending a lot of time on NXT. Unfortunately, the big man hasn't officially debuted as part of either of the main roster brands quite yet.

He could become a full-time Monday Night RAW star by appearing alongside The Scottish Psychopath. The two powerful yet agile men would likely devastate most of the other teams in the company. Could they even dethrone The Judgment Day? It certainly feels possible.

#1. Riddick Moss needs something to do

Riddick Moss just doesn't seem to make sense. He is an incredible athlete and has a better look than almost anybody else in WWE. Long hair, a quality tan, and a jacked physique, in addition to solid in-ring skills, should be a recipe for success.

Unfortunately, he simply hasn't reached the heights many think he should have by this point. Be it bad luck, bad booking, or he's missing a certain x-factor, something has been holding Moss back from greater success.

That could change if he teams up with Drew, however. Both men are jacked and explosive in the ring. If they viciously assault their opposition, both men could climb back up the card. In Riddick's case, McIntyre could help him reach a level he hadn't previously been able to ascend to.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.