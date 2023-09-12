Backstage report on what WWE stars have been told internally about Matt Riddle after latest controversy

Matt Riddle has found himself in the center of yet another controversy after what appeared to be an interaction with the Port Authority Police went wrong. The star alleged that an officer had sexually assaulted him. However, there were other conflicting reports about the same. Now, after the star was pulled from RAW and live events, there's more information backstage.

There are currently investigations ongoing after the sexual assault allegations by Riddle, with TMZ reporting on the same. They also said there had been information about trouble with an individual who turned out to be the former champion while deplaning.

Before WWE RAW, it was reported that Riddle was not backstage for the episode. He had also been pulled from his advertised appearances at the live events for this weekend.

Matt Riddle has been pulled from the weekend's live events

Now, Mike Johnson of PW Insider has reported on the situation. The report stated that there was backstage talk among the talent that they had been told Riddle was pulled from WWE RAW due to a "medical illness."

The nature of the illness was not specified. With the entire situation murky now, it's not clear what exactly has happened with Matt Riddle and what the future of the star will be. For now, fans must stay tuned in for further reports.

