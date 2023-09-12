Backstage status of Matt Riddle revealed ahead of WWE RAW - Reports

Matt Riddle made headlines over the weekend following an incident at JFK Airport in New York City. Riddle's status ahead of tonight's WWE RAW in Norfolk, Virginia, has been revealed.

Riddle shocked everyone when he claimed that he was sexually assaulted by a Port Authority officer at JFK Airport on Sunday. He did delete the Instagram post and appeared to have moved on from the incident.

However, TMZ Sports reported that an investigation into Riddle's claim was opened. Before the alleged sexual assault incident, law enforcement was called by Port Authority officers due to a disturbance by a deplaning individual, who turned out to be the WWE Superstar.

According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider, The Original Bro is not backstage for tonight's WWE RAW in Norfolk, Virginia. A source told Johnson that Riddle was also pulled from his advertised appearances at live events this weekend in Idaho and Washington.

Expand Tweet

It should be noted that Matt Riddle has not had any incidents over the past few months since returning on April 3. Riddle was suspended for 60 days back in December for violating WWE's Wellness Policy for a second time. He was also ordered to enter rehab before getting cleared to return.

Matt Riddle's tag team with Drew McIntyre in jeopardy?

The JKF Airport incident came at a very bad time for Matt Riddle, who just started teaming up with Drew McIntyre. Riddle's best run in WWE was when he was partners with Randy Orton as part of RK-Bro.

McIntyre was coming off his own hiatus when he lost to Gunther at SummerSlam. Being put in a tag team with Riddle could be seen as a demotion, but it was a way to freshen up his character.

It will be interesting to see if WWE scraps the plans for the team of Riddle and McIntyre and goes in a different direction.

What do you think of Matt Riddle's recent incident at JFK Airport? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.