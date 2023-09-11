Matt Riddle to miss WWE Raw tonight after the JFK Airport incident? Exploring potential future

Matt Riddle made headlines after posting a photograph of an official at the JFK airport. Even though Riddle has taken down the post, it was on social media long enough for fans to notice and make note of the situation.

On the post, The Original Bro revealed that the official at JFK airport touched him inappropriately. As per the caption, "Nothing like being sexually assaulted by an officer and harassed at the jfk airport, no means no and just because I’m nice doesn’t mean yes!!! A*shole!!!”.

Given that there’s an ongoing internal investigation underway, Matt Riddle will likely not be present on the September 11, 2023 edition of Monday Night RAW. Furthermore, WWE might turn their attention towards controlling the situation rather than allowing it to escalate further. As of now, WWE has not made comments about the situation.

The WWE Superstar posted another photograph on social media after taking down the one with the allegation. In that, he claimed he would never return to JFK following his experience with the official.

Further reports reveal Matt Riddle’s condition during the altercation

Matt Riddle’s accusation has led to comments from various individuals such as other airport officials and witnesses.

One report claims that the WWE Superstar was intoxicated during the altercation. Reportedly, several attempts were made to de-escalate the situation before physical contact was made.

Currently, the former one-half of RK-Bro is in a tag team with Drew McIntyre. They recently took on The Viking Raiders where Kofi Kingston’s interference to help McIntyre and Riddle backfired.

On the other hand, The Original Bro challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship as well, which didn’t end well for him. Overall, Riddle did not have a great singles run after returning to WWE RAW.

It’s unknown how WWE will move forward with The Original Bro’s creative development following the current situation.

