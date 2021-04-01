Belal Muhammad believes 'Nate Diaz's pressure style' gameplan could break Leon Edwards at UFC 262

Belal Muhammad recently shared his notes with Nate Diaz ahead of Diaz's co-main showdown against Leon Edwards at UFC 262. According to Belal Muhammad, applying Nate Diaz's usual pressure style could break Leon Edwards. Belal Muhammad was also interested in sharing the rest of his notes with Nate Diaz and invited Diaz to hit him up if interested in the proposition. Sharing a partially blurred screenshot of his notes, Belal Muhammad wrote on Twitter:

My notes of my film study prior to the Leon fight I thought a Diaz pressure style would break him hit me up if you want to see the rest @NateDiaz209 😏 pic.twitter.com/3rYsBUwXsO — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 1, 2021

Nate Diaz will make his return to the Octagon against Leon Edwards in the co-headliner at UFC 262. The bout will also have special significance as it will be the first five-round, non-title co-main event in UFC history.

Nate Diaz will return against Leon Edwards in the co-main event of UFC 262 on May 15, sources told @arielhelwani.



It will be the first five-round non-title co-main event in UFC history. pic.twitter.com/kUXHzGi60P — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 31, 2021

Shortly after Ariel Helwani's report, Nate Diaz also confirmed via Twitter:

Check me out may 15th I’ll be headlining #ufc262 in Houston Texas I’ll also have the new UFC lightweight title fight on the card I need people to know these guys are they’ve been working very hard and I can’t wait to see who gets my old 👑 I’ll see uguys there 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 31, 2021

When Leon Edwards eye poked Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad was looking at the toughest fight of his career when he faced Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night 187. However, the fight would be tragically ruled a no contest after an unintentional eye-poke from Leon Edwards in the second round rendered Belal Muhammad unable to continue.

In an interview with ESPN after the fight, Belal Muhammad revealed his exact thoughts as he suffered the eye poke. Reflecting on the eye poke, Belal Muhammad told Brett Okamoto:

"I don't even train with anybody who literally puts the fingers at your face... It's so dangerous... I don't care about a broken hand or a broken foot or something like that. But losing vision is the scariest of all those things like it happened for me. Just because I have experienced something like that where an eye poked has gone bad and I am like, you think about those things in that moment and I literally thought I was blind. So I am sitting there... My eye, I was moving it around and I couldn't see nothing and I am like 'dude, Am I blind? Please don't tell me I'm blind right now".