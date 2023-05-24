Belal Muhammad and Dillon Danis have unexpectadly ignited a feud on Twitter following comments made by 'El Jefe' towards the UFC fighter.

Danis appeared to insult Muhammad about his looks without provocation, and 'Remember The Name' did not take too kindly to the combat sports personality's words.

Danis is known to be a pot-stirrer within the world of MMA, and despite having not competed in the cage since 2019, 'El Jefe' has continuously called out the sport's big names.

Dillon Danis took to Twitter, writing:

"i f***ing hate @bullyb170 his face is just one of those just ruins your whole day"

Belal Muhammad responded with the following:

"Your like a mom that goes to one cardio kickboxing class 'Trains with pereira one day' thinks he can fight now lol"

Belal Muhammad was making reference to Dillon Danis' recent training with former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira. 'El Jefe' took to Instagram last week to post a photo of the pair, writing in the caption:

"head hunters, great work today!"

Following his loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287 in April, Alex Pereira announced that he would be moving to light heavyweight for the foreseeable future. 'Poatan' will face Jan Blachowicz in his first outing at 205 pounds, and many expect Blachowicz to employ a wrestling-heavy gameplan.

Dillon Danis, meanwhile, was once touted as one of the best prospects in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. His wealth of knowledge could serve Alex Pereira well in his preparation to face Blachowicz.

Belal Muhammad claims that Colby Covington is 'nervous' that he won't get the title shot

Belal Muhammad recently defeated fellow title contender Gilbert Burns at UFC 288. 'Remember The Name' is currently ranked No.3 in the welterweight division, and a title shot appears around the corner for Muhammad.

UFC president Dana White stated several months ago that Colby Covington, ranked No.2 in the division, will face Leon Edwards for the belt next.

However, Belal Muhammad believes that Covington has become 'nervous' about losing his apparently confirmed shot against Edwards. 'Remember The Name' stated that 'Chaos' has become more desparate during interviews.

During a recent interview with Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, he said:

"I think Colby is nervous. He saw me win this fight, and he’s like, ‘Oh crap, maybe I’m losing my shot, maybe Dana White will change his mind,’ or something like that, especially if Leon wants to fight in Abu Dhabi... The UFC [should think] Colby’s not worth the time, not worth the energy. Imagine if he beats Leon, you have that clown with the belt. He’s going to be the worst champion you’ve ever had. He’ll sit out for two years doing nothing but his victory parade"

