Belal Muhammad holds his ground regarding potential Islam Makhachev fight, talks Ilia Topuria's options at lightweight

Belal Muhammad recently made an appearance on Submission Radio, where he talked about a few interesting subjects. These included his potential fight against Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria's transition to the UFC lightweight division.

Ad

Like many UFC superstars, Makhachev aspires to become a champion of two weight classes. Currently, as the reigning UFC lightweight champion, he has successfully defended his title four times and has also expressed his ambition to fight for the UFC welterweight title.

However, 'Remember The Name' is hesitant to fight Makhachev. Muhammad recently shared his reasons for this reluctance and said:

"I wouldn't fight him [Islam Makhachev]. Like I said, their team, they've done so much for me, they helped me so much that it wouldn't be worth it to fight those guys. There’s just way too much respect and loyalty on my end."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Muhammad also shared his thoughts on 'La Leyenda', who is seeking a title shot in the UFC lightweight division.

"I think that Ilia [Topuria] definitely needs to fight somebody before he gets the title shot. Because it’s not really worth it for Islam [Makhachev] to give another 145er [145-pound fighter] a chance. Because no matter what they do, people are gonna hate on Islam, hate on Team Khabib."

Ad

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (9:17):

Ad

Khabib Nurmagomedov breaks down the only way to beat Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad won the UFC welterweight title by defeating Leon Edwards at UFC 304. Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team played a crucial role in his preparation to overcome Edwards.

After sharing numerous training sessions together, Nurmagomedov reflected on the only way Muhammad could be defeated. During an interview on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, 'The Eagle' said:

Ad

"If you want to beat Belal, I think you have to stop him. Without stoppage, it's going to be very hard to do. What are you going to do? Okay, if you take him down, it's very hard to control him for 25 minutes, first of all. And second, it is very hard to dominate with him on striking game in all 25 minutes because he mixes it up. He doesn't stand with you all 25 minutes. He wrestles and strikes, wrestles and strikes. He's good."

Ad

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below (9:37):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.