Belal Muhammad issues bold preview of potential Ian Machado Garry fight, vows to "break him down"

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad recently weighed in on a potential fight against Ian Machado Garry. The Chicago native claims to be at a different level compared to his contemporaries in the 170-pound weight division.

Ad

'Remember The Name' was crowned the new welterweight champion at UFC 304 last year, after he dethroned Leon Edwards in Manchester, England. For his upcoming contest, Muhammad is scheduled to make his maiden title defense against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.

In an interview with Submission Radio, the 170-pound kingpin was asked about potentially fighting Garry. Claiming he would systematically defeat the Irishman, Muhammad had this to say:

"Honestly for me, when I look at all these guys, I don't think there's anybody in the division that could compete with me anywhere. When I look at myself, we systematically break all these guys down. We take them to places where they're uncomfortable. So, if it is Ian, we would do the same exact thing to him. We would break him down."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (6:07):

Ad

Belal Muhammad breaks down Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City

The main event that was originally scheduled for Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. had been replaced by welterweight fighters Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates. The replacement was a result of Hill's injury that forced him to withdraw from the contest. UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad shared his perspective on the potential winner of UFC Kansas City.

Ad

'Remember The Name' touched on the Irishman's striking prowess, predicting him to emerge victorious on Saturday. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Muhammad had this to say about 'The Future's potential title shot:

"If Ian was undefeated, it would make more sense [to get a title shot] but him coming off a loss, I think he needs one more win. Him taking this fight on short notice against Prates is huge right? Because they'll get right back in the mix."

Ad

Muhammad broke down the UFC Kansas City main event, saying:

"For me, I think Ian fights very smart. He understands how to win. I think the experience in the Shavkat fight is gonna help him in the Prates fight. I think he's gonna use his distance, stay long, stick and move, and I think he's gonna go out there and win this one."

Ad

Check out Belal Muhammad's prediction below (5:02):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.