Belal Muhammad issues mocking response after Leon Edwards hires sleep cycle specialist to prepare for UFC 304

Belal Muhammad had publicly angled for a welterweight title opportunity and the chance to resolve his unfinished business with Leon Edwards for much of the past year. The No.2-ranked welterweight will finally get that chance as he is scheduled to challenge the champion in the main event of UFC 304 next month.

'Rocky' revealed that he has hired a sleep cycle specialist to prepare for the late start time - the two are expected to enter the octagon around 5:30 a.m. local time - during an appearance on Tom Aspinall's YouTube channel, stating:

"It's like sleep in the day and be awake at night, but then when I spoke to the guy, he was like, 'you can't do that because you need your body to see sunlight, you need daylight. You don't have to train at five in the morning, you get your body used to about 1, 2 o'clock in the morning and after that you should be fine'. When we fight at 11 o'clock, do we train at 11 o'clock? No, I'm done by 6 p.m. in my house so it's just moving the clock a little bit hour by hour."

'Remember the Name' jumped in the comments of a post shared by Championship Rounds to respond to Edwards, stating:

"My right hand will put him to sleep for free July 27th"

Leon Edwards' comments and Belal Muhammad's response

Edwards and Muhammad previously clashed in the main event of UFC Fight Night 187 back in 2021. While the latter won the first round, the bout was ultimately ruled a no-contest after an accidental eye poke. Both fighters have reeled off impressive winning streaks since and will finally settle things in the octagon at UFC 304.

Robert Whittaker wants to see the "uproar" of Belal Muhammad becoming champion

Belal Muhammad has become, arguably, the most disliked fighter on the UFC roster, with some fans labeling him as a boring fighter. Robert Whittaker revealed that he is hoping to see the No.2-ranked welterweight hoist the title at some point in his career to witness the fan backlash.

Speaking on his podcast, MMArcade, the No.3-ranked middleweight stated:

"The more people hate on him, the more I like him. It's just bringing me to his side. I love it. I love it. It's a fight I want to see. I want to see Belal with the belt wrapped around him. That would upset a lot of people. The uproar would be fantastic. Not to say I want Leon to lose because I like Leon Edwards very much. I'm just saying, it would be a funny dynamic."

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments on Belal Muhammad below:

Muhammad's upcoming clash with Edwards will mark his first trip to the octagon in over a year, as his last appearance came when he defeated Gilbert Burns via unanimous decision at UFC 288 last May. 'Remember the Name' is 9-0 (1) over his past ten bouts.