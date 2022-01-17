×
Belal Muhammad posts hilariously edited picture with Nate Diaz replicating Khamzat Chimaev's photo with Conor McGregor

Belal Muhammad (L) Nate Diaz (R) [images from @bullyb170, @natediaz209 on Instagram]
Chauncey Simmons
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jan 17, 2022 06:15 PM IST
Following in the footsteps of Khamzat Chimaev, Belal Muhammad posted a hilarious edited picture of himself and Nate Diaz. The picture features the pair back-to-back as Spider-Man and Doctor Strange from the Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The No.5-ranked welterweight took to Twitter to share his hilarious meme post with fans. Muhammad has reportedly said that the Stockton native may be a stepping stone to the welterweight title considering the last two fighters who beat him fought for the strap afterwards.

🕷🕷🕷 https://t.co/TDXQ5Qh8bW

With Leon Edwards being projected as Kamaru Usman's next opponent, 'Remember The Name' will have to wait patiently for his shot. In the meantime, he continues his crusade for fights against Khamzat Chimaev and Colby Covington.

Belal Muhammad has not been inside the octagon since his unanimous decision victory against Stephen Thompson at UFC Fight Night 199. Meanwhile, the Stockton native has been out for much longer, having lost his last fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 263.

Nate Diaz extends offer to Belal Muhammad to come train with him after Muhammad's complementary tweet

Belal Muhammed is making his way towards the welterweight championship and believes Nate Diaz is the bridge to get there. Diaz, having appreciated the claim, offered 'Remember The Name' a chance to come train with him.

The 36-year-old shared this offer on Twitter in response to Belal Muhammad's comment that a victory over the Stockton native may lead to a UFC welterweight title shot. He asserted that every weight division has a fighter that leads to an automatic title fight:

"It happens in every weight division I been saying this for years come wit me I'll show you how it's done"
@bullyb170 it happens in every weight division I been saying this for years 👊🏼 come train wit me I’ll show u how it’s done https://t.co/kuMg1C7L6R

The 33-year-old was apparently not able to take Diaz up on his offer. In a hilarious Twitter post, he jokingly mentioned that his mother would not allow him to work with Nick Diaz's younger brother:

"Dangit my mom said I'm not allowed to hang with Nate"
Dangit my mom said I’m not allowed to hang with Nate

Muhammad's hilarious quips didn't end there, as he posted a hilarious wish for the reported fight between Jorge Masvidal and 'Chaos'. The Rofusport fighter hopes 'Gamebred' finishes Covington with a flying knee, just like he did Ben Askren.

Hope masvidal lands a flying knee twitter.com/espnmma/status…

Edited by John Cunningham
