  Belal Muhammad reacts as Dricus du Plessis gets booed by the crowd at UFC 319 pre-fight presser 

Belal Muhammad reacts as Dricus du Plessis gets booed by the crowd at UFC 319 pre-fight presser 

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Aug 15, 2025 10:53 GMT
Belal Muhammad (left) trolls Dricus du Plessis (right) after UFC 319 presser. [Images courtesy: @bullyb170 and @dricuduplessis on Instagram]
Belal Muhammad (left) trolls Dricus du Plessis (right) after UFC 319 presser. [Images courtesy: @bullyb170 and @dricuduplessis on Instagram]

Although Dricus du Plessis has historically gotten the better of his opponents during his pre-fight press conferences, his UFC 319 media event for the Khamzat Chimaev fight was anything but smooth sailing for the South African.

Suffice it to say, Du Plessis' bitter rival Belal Muhammad had a chuckle or two at the middleweight champion's misfortune.

During the presser for this weekend's pay-per-view card, the Chicago crowd turned hostile toward 'Stillknocks' at one point, booing him. The middleweight kingpin, usually not one to be short of words, was momentarily left puzzled and silent before clapping back at them, guaranteeing domination on Saturday.

The moment went viral on social media, prompting a sly reaction from Muhammad, who shares a noted rivalry with du Plessis. Responding to the clip, the former welterweight champion posted the iconic Jack Nicholson eye-roll-and-nod GIF from the comedy blockbuster 'Anger Management'.

The Academy Award winner plays the crazed therapist Dr. Buddy Rydell in the film. Nicholson's eerie nod has since become a popular meme.

Check out Belal Muhammad's response to Dricus du Plessis' hostile UFC 319 presser below:

This appears to be the first time du Plessis has had a less-than-ideal press conference in the UFC. In two of his last three fights, he drew on his opponents' past traumas to provoke an emotional reaction from them.

For context, the 31-year-old made Israel Adesanya cry at the UFC 305 media day by prodding him about his childhood servants. Similarly, Sean Strickland broke down in tears on Theo Von's podcast, while addressing du Plessis, bringing up his abusive childhood during UFC 297 fight week.

Belal Muhammad previews Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Belal Muhammad believes Khamzat Chimaev will finish Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319. Interestingly, however, while most view 'Borz's' grappling as the biggest threat to the reigning champion, 'Remember the Name' has a different prediction.

Previewing the fight during a recent segment on his YouTube channel, the former welterweight champion claimed that Chimaev could finish his opponent on the feet, using his "cleaner" striking:

"I think he can go out there and finish him dominantly, or even like Khabib [Nurmagomedov] said, just strike with him. I think he can outstrike him. I think he'll make it look easy if he keeps it on the feet. Yeah, Dricus has a chin, he has cardio, he has an awkward style, he has toughness, but I think Chimaev is a lot cleaner."
Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Edited by Ujwal Jain
