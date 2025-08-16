Belal Muhammad reacts to Dricus du Plessis getting booed by Chicago crowd, issues bold prediction for UFC 319 headliner

It's no secret that Chicago's own Belal Muhammad has bad blood towards Dricus du Plessis. The pair have long traded jibes on social media, and after 'Stillknocks' was booed by his hometown crowd at the pre-fight press conference for UFC 319, 'Remember the Name' cashed in on another special request.During a Q&amp;A session ahead of the upcoming pay-per-view, when a media member asked Muhammad what he thought about the Chicago crowd's hostile reaction toward the middleweight champion at the pre-fight press conference, he said:&quot;That's what happens when you don't check in when you come to Chicago. I told him he should've come to my house, I would've signed a permission slip, and they would've cheered for him, and now you're in the wrong spot. Chicago, I want you guys to boo him louder than you ever booed before when he weighs in. Make sure he hears it, make sure he knows he is not allowed back in Chicago anymore.&quot;Furthermore, the former welterweight champion made a definitive prediction for the UFC 319 headliner, stating that he had Khamzat Chimaev winning via finish.Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:In the lead-up to the upcoming middleweight clash, Muhammad had sent a warning to du Plessis, claiming that he was not welcome in 'The Windy City'. To be fair, the hatred appears to be mutual. 'Stillknocks' once even admitted to watching Muhammad's fight against Jack Della Maddalena, hoping to see him lose.Belal Muhammad wants to scrap with Dricus du Plessis right after UFC 319It looks like Belal Muhammad is itching to throw down against Dricus du Plessis, and despite them fighting at separate weight classes, 'Remember the Name' has no qualms in taking on the middleweight champion as soon as after his UFC 319 fight against Khamzat Chimaev is over.During the same Q&amp;A, when the 37-year-old was asked about when he expects to fight next, he quickly took aim at the South African, saying:&quot;When I'm fighting next? I'm hoping that tomorrow night, after Dricus loses, he sees me in the parking lot and we throw hands.&quot;Muhammad was last seen in a unanimous decision loss to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315, losing the undisputed welterweight championship in the process.