Belal Muhammad reacts to Nina-Marie Daniele's hilarious Merab Dvalishvili skit

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad recently reacted to a video posted by content creator Nina-Marie Daniele on her social media account.

Daniele uploaded a video skit to her Instagram account that featured lookalikes of several UFC fighters like Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O'Malley, and Marlon Vera.

The humorous clip got 'Remember the Name's' attention, as he took to the comments section to weigh in on it. Muhammad left the following comment on the post:

"What the heck did I just watch?"

Former UFC fighter Megan Anderson also left a comment on the video:

"Lmaooo."

Check out Belal Muhammad and Megan Anderson's comments on Nina-Marie Daniele's post below:

Muhammad is currently on an incredible run in the UFC. 'Remember the Name' is undefeated in his last 10 outings and is currently ranked number two in the promotion's welterweight rankings.

During his current winning streak, the 35-year-old has defeated the likes of Demian Maia, Stephen Thompson, Vicente Luque, and Sean Brady.

Muhammad was last seen in action in May 2023, when he faced off against Gilbert Burns in the co-main event of UFC 288. The Chicago native got the better of Burns and comfortably defeated him via unanimous decision.

Nina-Marie Daniele shows off her rapping skills in front of Michael Page

Nina-Marie Daniele is known for her humrous celebrity interviews and comedy skits and pranks involving UFC athletes.

The content creator recently posted a video of herself with prominent MMA athlete Michael Page. In the clip, Daniele can be seen rapping as Page reacts to her antics.

Page is all set to make his UFC debut this coming weekend. 'Venom' will take on Kevin Holland in a three-round welterweight showdown on the main card of UFC 299. The event will be held on March 9 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Before making his way to the UFC, Page was a part of Bellator MMA for a long time. The 36-year-old competed in 19 fights in that promotion and got his hand raised in 17 of them.