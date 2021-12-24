"It was disrespectful" - Belal Muhammad reveals that racist fan during 'Wonderboy' fight was shouting homophobic slurs

Belal Muhammad earned a dominant unanimous decision win over UFC veteran Stephen Thompson in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 45. The fight may have been straightforward for Muhammad, but he was more bothered by what happened outside the cage.

During an interview with MMAFightingonSBN, Muhammad revealed he had been subjected to racist heckling during his fight with 'Wonderboy':

"It was disrespectful, definitely disrespectful. And I was sitting there like it's the [UFC] Apex, you hear everything. I wanted to talk to 'Wonderboy' like 'Hey, what's up with your people man.' I'm sure it's not one of 'Wonderboy's' family or anything but I don't know if it was a drunk guy or something like that... [the heckler was shouting] homophobhic slurs and stuff like that."

You can catch Belal Muhammad's full interview with MMAFightingonSBN below:

Belal Muhammad isn’t necessarily known for his finishes or dominating his opponents, but he’s definitely someone to keep an eye on at welterweight.

Ranked No. 5 in the division, 'Remember The Name' is clearly not far from a title shot. He has been adamant that he belongs at the top of the welterweight division even before comprehensively making his case on December 18.

Belal Muhammad calls out Khamzat Chimaev

While Belal Muhammad is determined to ultimately fight for the title, he is now ready to steal the hype around rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev. He issued a challenge to 'Borz' using Khabib Nurmagomedov’s iconic catchphrase:

“Send me location @danawhite @seanshelby @ufc”

Belal Muhammad's callout was in response to a tweet from ESPN MMA, which quoted Dana White suggesting that no one was ready to fight Chimaev.

Khamzat Chimaev shot back at Muhammad by trolling him for refusing to continue his fight against Leon Edwards after suffering an eye injury.

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev When you got a finger in your eye you gave up, how you even gonna think to fight me? Bullshit boy 🤣🤣🤣 When you got a finger in your eye you gave up, how you even gonna think to fight me? Bullshit boy 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/jOFcf2j4Ue

The two have been involved in a Twitter back-and-forth since 'Remember The Name' made the callout, and it appears that the fight is finally going to happen. You can check out some of their Twitter exchanges below:

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev He needs help can you help him guys ? 😪🤪😂 He needs help can you help him guys ? 😪🤪😂 https://t.co/VUhwRgHHi5

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Don’t worry dr bully has the medicine that you need you don’t have to retire @KChimaev Don’t worry dr bully has the medicine that you need you don’t have to retire @KChimaev https://t.co/aZzCdOfNRD

Belal Muhammad is now riding a seven-fight undefeated streak, tainted only by a no-contest call after Leon Edwards accidentally poked him in the eye during their fight in March.

Edited by Aziel Karthak