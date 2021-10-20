Belal Muhammad roasts Conor McGregor on Twitter after the Irishman laughed at a post mocking the welterweight

Belal Muhammad has taken a hilarious jibe at Conor McGregor after the Irishman laughed at a social media post that mocked the welterweight.

McGregor reacted with a laughing emoji to a post that made fun of Muhammad's skills as a fighter. In response, 'Bully B' took to Twitter to fire back at McGregor, claiming that he should learn how to check kicks from Dustin Poirier.

"If you want checked kicks, look at Dustin."

Belal Muhammad was referring to Conor McGregor's unfortunate leg break at UFC 264 back in July. Towards the end of the first round, McGregor threw a punch and as he got back into position, his leg snapped, causing a clean break of the tibia and fibula.

Following the bout, Dustin Poirier claimed that McGregor may have fractured his leg from a kick that 'The Diamond' checked during the fight.

"He fractured it on one of the kicks at the start of the fight. It was probably cracked and on the twist of the punch it finished him. He did hit me with a good cross just like the last fight. I didn’t see it and it kind of clipped me. I was a little bit buzzed but my legs were still there… I checked the kick, he was kicking very hard. You never want to get a win that way, but what happened was the result of checking a kick. I’m more than sure of it. He got what he had coming to him." [h/t UNILAD]

Conor McGregor has been on a woeful run of form inside the octagon lately

Conor McGregor underwent successful surgery on his broken leg and is currently recovering. The Irishman has been ruled out of action until next year after being handed a medical suspension following the fight. McGregor is currently 1-3 in his last four fights inside the octagon.

Following his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov back in 2018, Conor McGregor has managed to win just one fight in the UFC.

In his rematch with Poirier at UFC 257, McGregor was knocked out for the first time in his career. McGregor suffered back-to-back losses for the first time in his career when he lost the pair's trilogy fight in July.

