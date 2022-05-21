"I wouldn't even want that type of fight" - Belal Muhammad says Leon Edwards should "take another fight" before fighting Kamaru Usman

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad wants Leon Edwards to try his hands on him before competing against division champ Kamaru Usman.

While appearing on a recent episode of the Anik & Florian Podcast, Belal Muhammad got along with Cody Merrow to discuss several topics, including the recently concluded Rakic vs. Blachowicz.

At one point during the discussion, the duo also talked about the Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman title fight, which has reportedly been targeted for UFC 278.

'Remember my Name' believes that Leon Edwards should give himself some more time in the cage before going for a fight against Usman. Additionally, he also believes that 'Rocky' should fight him if the British fighter believes he has what it takes to defeat the champ.

Putting forth his arguments, the 33-year-old had this to say:

"It's been three years... you had one fight against Nate Diaz. And you are gonna go from Nate Diaz to fighting Usman. So in general, I wouldn't even want that type of fight. If that's gonna be your... you lose to Usman twice, you are not getting that fight again. If I'm Leon, in general, just being a competitor, I am thinking about it as maybe I should take another fight.

If you are considering yourself that you can beat Usman, that means you can beat me. If you think that, you know, you could beat the champion, why not me. Get in there... get there some more cage time before you fight the champ... instead of going from Nate Diaz ."

You can check out Belal Muhammad as he discusses Edwards vs. Usman in the video below:

Belal Muhammad discusses Nate Diaz coming up to fight at welterweight instead of lightweight

Belal Muhammad sat down with hosts George and Brian Garcia to discuss the possibility of facing Khamzat Chimaev and Conor McGregor's willingness to face Kamaru Usman in the promotion's welterweight division.

Diaz and McGregor are both regarded as natural lightweights. However, their attempt to compete in the welterweight division appears to be a little strange.

Giving his thoughts on the UFC fighters' moves, the 33-year-old believes it is all about money:

"It's obviously the business part of it."

Speaking further on Diaz's situation, the 33-year-old fighter had this to say:

"I think it's more... so Nate doesn't want to re-sign his contract. He probably wants the Poirier fight right now. They are probably like, 'You want to sign a longer contract with us or your last fight of the contract with Chimaev.' Nate probably has to point out, 'You know what? Fudge it, let me just get this fight over... Fight Chimaev and fight Jake Paul after this.' "

Watch the full episode of MMA Junkie Radio featuring Belal Muhammad below:

Edited by Matt Boone