Belal Muhammad scoffs at idea Craig Jones will change Jack Della Maddalena’s UFC 315 fate

Belal Muhammad will put his welterweight title on the line against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 on May 10. The matchup has been labeled as a classic "wrestler versus striker" matchup by many pundits and fighters, with Della Maddalena viewed as one of the best pure boxers in the UFC.

Muhammad, on the other hand, is regarded as one of the division's best grapplers. As such, the title challenger has trained with world-class Brazilian jiu-jitsu athlete, Craig Jones to prepare. But the welterweight king believes that Jones' assistance will do little for the Australian's chances of being crowned the new champion.

'Remember the Name' believes he is a far more well-rounded fighter than his counterpart. Muhammad recently appeared on the Anik & Florian Podcast, hosted by Jon Anik and Kenny Florian, where he broke down his UFC 315 title fight.

The 36-year-old said:

"I could do everything I wanted to do to Jack. If I want to keep it standing, I'll keep it standing. If I want to take it to the ground, I'll take it to the ground. He doesn't have that privilege. He can only keep it standing. If it hits the ground, it's over. I don't care if he trains with Craig Jones, Brock Lesnar, whoever you're with. If I want to take you down, you're going down."

Check out Belal Muhammad discuss Jack Della Maddalena and Craig Jones below (32:10):

Belal Muhammad looks forward to seeing Jack Della Maddalena drown at UFC 315

UFC 315 will be headlined by Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title. The pay-per-view card boasts two title fights, as Valentina Shevchenko will put her flyweight belt on the line against Manon Fiorot in the co-main event.

Muhammad has expressed immense confidence about his upcoming bout, believing himself to be the superior fighter in all realms of the contest. He is eager to demonstrate the difference in levels between himself and the Australian title contender. During a recent interview with Brian Campbell, the welterweight champion said:

"[Della Maddalena] could only strike. That's his only path to victory. Me, I think I'm going to go in there and outstrike him and then, for him, he's not going to have a plan B and then that frustration is going to hurt him. That's where inexperience is going to kick in... And then, it's going to go to that point where he starts drowning and feeling like there's nothing else he could do."

Check out Belal Muhammad discuss Jack Della Maddalena below (3:30):

