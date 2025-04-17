  • home icon
Belal Muhammad seemingly catches "a stray" from Ilia Topuria and Joe Rogan on JRE podcast, fans react: "Did he tell a lie?" 

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Apr 17, 2025 06:53 GMT
Fans react to Ilia Topura (left) and Joe Rogan's (right) sly dig at Belal Muhammad (middle). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad was recently dissed by Ilia Topuria during the latest episode of Joe Rogan's JRE MMA Show, which sparked reactions from fans.

'Remember The Name' has often been criticized by fans and fellow UFC fighters for his lack of finishes, and many perceive his style as boring, despite his 11-fight unbeaten streak. Muhammad only has three stoppages in the world's premier MMA promotion across 19 octagon appearances.

Rogan and Topuria were discussing how fighters sometimes prioritize entertaining bouts over dominant performances and vice versa when the UFC commentator said:

"To not be as entertaining and just be better... And shut people down."
Taking a dig at Muhammad, Topuria said:

"At the same time, you don't have to be Belal [Muhammad], right?

Rogan then said:

"Right. I see what you're saying."

Topuria and Muhammad have notably gone back and forth previously. X account @SpinninBackfist shared a clip of 'La Leyenda' poking fun at Muhammd with the caption:

"Why's Belal catch a stray"

Check out Ilia Topuria and Joe Rogan's comments about Belal Muhammad below:

Several fight fans and netizens shared their reactions to Topuria and Rogan's comments, with one user even raising a question:

"Did he tell a lie?"
Others commented:

"Belal [Muhammad] always getting the short end of the stick but he's a solid fighter"
"I hope Belal doesn't cry when he sees this"
"Ilia [Topuria] threw a lot of strays 😂"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' response to the clip of Joe Rogan and Ilia Topuria. [Screenshots courtesy: @SpinninBackfist on X]

Ilia Topuria wants to see Belal Muhammad fight Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev has repeatedly expressed his desire to compete for the UFC welterweight title. However, with Belal Muhammad holding the 170-pound strap and their friendship taken into consideration, a fight between the two would be odd, especially given that they've trained together numerous times, and Khabib Nurmagomedov has even cornered Muhammad.

Ilia Topuria, however, wants the two champions to square off. During the aforementioned podcast appearance, 'La Leyenda' said:

"Islam [Makhachev] and Belal [Muhammad], they've been talking about Islam fighting Belal... I would like that to happen if Belal wins, but that's an if... The problem with Islam fighting Belal is that they train together. And I think they should fight. Yeah, they should fight.''
Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

Makhachev holds the record for most lightweight title defenses in UFC history with four. Topuria has been campaigning for a shot at the Dagestani's title, which has largely been dismissed by the latter, who could be waiting to see if Muhammad defends his welterweight belt against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 next month.

Edited by C. Naik
