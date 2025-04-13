Belal Muhammad sends Islam Makhachev and lightweight division a message after Paddy Pimblett’s dominant win over Michael Chandler

Islam Makhachev's welterweight title aspirations may need to be put on hold for slightly longer, according to the division's champion Belal Muhammad.
'Remember the Name' was fully focused on UFC 314, which took place in Miami, Florida, on April 12. The co-main event of the card saw Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler clash in a fight scheduled for five rounds.
'The Baddy' produced a career-best performance in the biggest fight of his life, securing a TKO win in Round 3. The Scouser dominated Chandler in a manner that the likes of Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje all couldn't do.
Pimblett's win left many stunned, and he made a true statement on intent in the lightweight division.
Makhachev, the 155-pound champion, has discussed his desire to move up to 170 pounds given his massive weight cut at lightweight. But, following the Liverpudlian's win over 'Iron', Muhammad posted on X:
"Islam [has] got a new contender"
The emergence of Pimblett as a fresh contender along with Ilia Topuria's decision to move to lightweight after vacating the featherweight title should give matchmakers something to offer Makhachev for his next fight.
Ilia Topuria wants to submit Islam Makhachev in front of Khabib Nurmagomedov
Ilia Topuria believes he will be the man to end Islam Makhachev's lightweight title reign, which spans four defenses.
Makhachev's well-rounded skillset combined with his devastating Sambo background has helped him become a fighter that looks virtually unbeatable. However, Topuria is arguably just as well-rounded as the Dagestani. 'La Leyenda' has displayed some of the best boxing the UFC has ever seen since making his debut in 2020.
But according to reports, Topuria's grappling is even better than his striking. The former featherweight champion recently appeared on Patrick Bet-David's podcast, where he discussed his plans for a potential fight with Makhachev. He said:
"Me, personally, I would ask him, 'What's your favorite submission?... D'Arce choke? I'm gonna submit you with that' ... I'll take him close to Khabib. I will submit him close to Khabib... Khabib used to take people on his shoulders, take them down and talk to Dana... I will take [Makhachev] and talk to Khabib, 'Khabib, I have to do it."
Check out Ilia Topuria's comments about Islam Makhachev below (54:40):