Belal Muhammad set to join Karyn Bryant and Alan Jouban behind the desk on his debut as a UFC analyst

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad has a new job awaiting him. Only this time, it's outside the famed UFC octagon. Taking to his Twitter account with an exciting announcement, the 32-year old Palestinian had the following to say:

Big news I make my debut behind the desk next week!!! Big shoutout to @ZachCandito @ufc @aliabdelaziz000 for the opportunity. Me @kbheat and @alanjouban gonna kill it next week

Per the tweet, Belal Muhammad is expected to make his debut as a UFC analyst with fellow television personality Karyn Bryant and retired UFC fighter Alan Jouban. The internet broke out instantly after the message was posted, with many from the MMA community earnestly handing him their best wishes.

Coming off a recent no-contest against Leon Edwards at UFC Vegas 21, Belal Muhammad had a somewhat questionable start to the year. Having been given the opportunity to face off against number three-ranked Edwards, the Palestinian was expected to make the most of it. However, a freak incident inside the octagon left Muhammad with a grave and potentially career-ending injury.

What happened to Belal Muhammad at UFC Vegas 21?

After smooth sailing in the first round, fans expected to see a thrilling finish to the rest of the fight. But upon entering an exchange in the second round, an accidental eye-poke rendered Belal Muhammad unfit to continue.

Distraught by the outcome, a pained Muhammad was seen shedding a few tears in fearful anticipation of his career possibly coming to a close. However, to his good fortune, there was no permanent damage done to the eye.

Posting a picture from the hospital with a short message to his fans, he said:

My heart is shattered my first main event ended like that but Gods the best of planners im sorry to the fans and the @ufc you deserved a full fight.. Alhamdillah the vision is coming back and no permanent damage to the eye I’ll be back and want to run it back @Leon_edwardsmma

Stepping into his latest gig as a UFC analyst, Belal Muhammad is sure to put his knowledge of the sport to good use. The Californian also manages his own podcast called 'Remember The Show' with Jason Anik, twin brother of UFC commentator Jon Anik.

Do you foresee Belal Muhammad flourishing in his latest job? Make sure you leave us with your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!