Belal Muhammad shares three-word reaction to announcement of Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Sergio Pettis rematch

Belal Muhammad recently reacted to the official announcement of the highly anticipated rematch between Kyoji Horiguchi and Sergio Pettis.

Japanese-based promotion Rizin had a great rapport with Bellator, especially considering the well-documented working relationship between president Nobuyuki Sakakibara and Scott Coker. Now, it appears as though the Japanese promotion will continue that relationship with the PFL.

The promotion announced that Rizin 47 will feature Horiguchi vs. Pettis 2 in a bantamweight bout, which is the same weight as their first encounter in Bellator.

Belal Muhammad shared his reaction to the news and didn't leave any doubt on who he is rooting for. He wrote:

"Let's goooo Serg"

Muhammad's reaction regarding Horiguchi vs. Pettis 2 [Image courtesy: @mmajunkie and @sergiopettis - Instagram]

The pair's previous encounter took place in the main event of Bellator 272, which saw Pettis earn a fourth round knockout via spinning backfist to capture the bantamweight championship. It was an impressive come-from-behind win as Horiguchi had been in control of the fight prior to the knockout.

It will be interesting to see whether Muhammad will be happy with the result as he is hoping for a similar outcome in the rematch.

How did Belal Muhammad react to Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Sergio Pettis' Bellator clash?

Belal Muhammad has been a strong supporter of Sergio Pettis as they trained together at Roufusport, which is where a number of champions have trained.

It hasn't always been easy for the former Bellator bantamweight champion as he is the younger brother of Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis. He was a successful fighter in the UFC but didn't become a champion in the promotion like his brother had previously done.

'Remember The Name' heaped praise for Pettis after witnessing his knockout win over Kyoji Horiguchi at Bellator 272 as he believed it created his own legacy in the sport. He took to his X account and congratulated 'The Phenom' on successfully retaining his title. He wrote:

"And still! He's Sergio Pettis not Anthony's little brother!"

Muhammad's reaction to Pettis' knockout win over Horiguchi [Image courtesy: @bullyb170 - X]

Poll : Who have you got winning the rematch? Kyoji Horiguchi Sergio Pettis 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback