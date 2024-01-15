Rizin flyweight champion eyeing a return to the UFC, per reports

It appears as though the UFC could have some more excitement injected into their 125-pound division as the Rizin flyweight champion is reportedly eyeing a return to the promotion.

Rizin is an MMA promotion based in Japan that has built a loyal fanbase and has been a platform that has seen a number of past fighters like Jiri Prochazka and Vadim Nemkov go on to win championships in major promotions. For years, Kyoji Horiguchi has been one of their top fighters and is reportedly interested in adding another championship to his already impressive resume.

According to Yahoo Japan via Violent Money TV, 'The Typhoon' has expressed interest in returning to the MMA leader in hopes of a title run in their talented 125-pound weight class that includes the likes of Brandon Moreno, Brandon Royval, and flyweight champion and teammate Alexandre Pantoja. Despite his interest, the report noted that his current contract status could make for a tricky situation:

"Per a report from Yahoo Japan, RIZIN flyweight champion Horiguchi has stated he intends to return to the UFC & has already stated this to RIZIN CEO, Nobuyuki Sakakibara. The only obstacle in the way is his contract status with PFL after their acquisition of Bellator."

Horiguchi most recently submitted Makoto Shinryu to win the inaugural Rizin flyweight championship at the promotion's annual New Year's Eve event, so he would have plenty of momentum should he return to the octagon.

What was Kyoji Horiguchi's record in the UFC?

Kyoji Horiguchi was one of the top flyweights during his UFC tenure, which lasted from 2013 until 2016.

Despite never capturing the flyweight championship, Horiguchi still had a winning record inside the octagon, with his lone loss coming in the final second of his title fight against then-flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson. He was 4-0 inside the octagon prior to his loss to 'Mighty Mouse' and rebounded from the loss by winning his following three bouts before joining Rizin as a free agent.

Following his departure from the MMA leader, 'The Typhoon' went on to win the bantamweight championship in both Rizin and Bellator and held them simultaneously and recently became the first Rizin flyweight champion.

