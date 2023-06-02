Belal Muhammad was not a fan of Sean Strickland's video recording him while in action at the UFC Performance Institute. The No.3-ranked welterweight called out the No.7-ranked middleweight for making it appear that he wanted problems when the two were face to face on Wednesday.

'Remember the Name' took to Twitter, stating:

"This guy is trying to act tough again on social media, looking for clout chasing, trying to get views for a podcast. I offered to fight you. You turned it down. You putting out this video of you recording from a distance, muttering under your breath 'thunder thumbs' which is not even clever."

Belal Muhammad continued:

"Your racist hillbilly fans are saying, 'oh, man, you're a beast, you're a man, look how crazy he is', but look at the distance. It's like someone recording a lion in the wild. Stay at a safe distance. You don't get into the danger zone. You didn't get into the danger zone. Just stop this. You're not that guy. You're more of like an emo Peewee Herman. We don't have to go through this again."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments on Sean Strickland below:

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170

Muhammad is currently angling for a welterweight title opportunity against Leon Edwards. When the pair met in 2021, the bout ended in a 'no contest' after an accidental second-round eye poke left the No.3-ranked welterweight unable to continue.

Muhammad has not lost since 2019, picking up nine wins in that period, including a dominant UFC 288 victory over Gilbert Burns.

What did Sean Strickland do to anger Belal Muhammad?

Sean Strickland and Belal Muhammad crossed paths at the UFC Performance Institute, and the former took the opportunity to record the No.3-ranked welterweight.

The No.7-ranked middleweight shared a video on Twitter saying:

"Me and thunder thumbs himself, you guys. We're here. I'm here. We're all here. Let's have a party."

Check out Sean Strickland's tweet below:

Muhammad clearly did not look happy with Strickland filming him in real time and he made that clear with his response. He has made it known that he does not like the middleweight contender in the past.

When Luke Rockhold withdrew from his UFC 268 bout with Strickland in 2021, 'Remember the Name' offered to step in, stating:

"If they need someone for Strickland I’m down I hate that piece of trash @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @seanshelby"

Check out Belal Muhammad's tweet from 2021 below:

