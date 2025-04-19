Belal Muhammad takes shots at Conor McGregor while dissing "podcaster" Kamaru Usman, issues verdict on ex-champ's future: "He wants to stay relevant"

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has fired shots at both Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman, stating that both men are fighting to stay relevant in the sport.

McGregor hasn't fought since he suffered a freak leg break during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in 2021. While he has been tipped to return over the last couple of years to face Michael Chandler, the Irishman is yet to step back in the octagon.

For Usman, the former welterweight kingpin hasn't fought since his short-notice defeat against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294. The loss means 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is on a three-fight skid, and there is currently no suggestion he is close to making his return soon.

While neither McGregor nor Usman has secured wins in recent years, many would argue that they remain two of MMA's most notable names.

One person who disagrees, however, is Muhammad. 'Remember the Name' recently spoke with MMA Junkie, where he fired several shots at the pair. According to Muhammad, both McGregor and Usman are desperate to stay relevant, while there are other fighters more deserving of their place in MMA.

He explained:

"He's [Usman] had over two years off. He's a podcaster now. He just likes to talk... I think he's kind of like a McGregor, where he misses it. He wants to stay relevant, so whenever there's a big name or big fight coming up, he'll say something and he'll give thoughts... At the end of the day, there are a lot hungrier guys – guys who really want it – and there's guys that are there right now that have deserved it and earned it."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (13:04):

Belal Muhammad highlights one of his biggest advantages over Jack Della Maddalena

Belal Muhammad is optimistic in his chances of defending his welterweight title against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 next month.

According to the champion, he believes there is one key area where he excels, which will give him a significant advantage when they square off in the octagon. Speaking to MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter, Muhammad said:

''When you're looking at his level of opponent, the level of guys he's fought, all of them, we've seen it before where they've had a breaking point. In my fights, there's never a breaking point. And I think that that's going be the big difference when you're going against somebody that has a higher level of gas tank than you, has a higher level of breaking point than you, and you never had to drown a little bit. And it's going to be bad night for him.''

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below:

