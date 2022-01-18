Belal Muhammad teases fight with Khamzat Chimaev: "Fight news coming soon"

Belal Muhammad has dropped a massive hint pertaining to his next opponent. 'Remember The Name' took to social media to post an edited video comprising himself and fellow UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev.

On Twitter, Muhammad posted an edited video wherein he's seen picking up 'Borz' and slamming him to the ground. Ironically, the original clip is from Chimaev's last bout against Li Jingliang where he took the Chinese welterweight down at UFC 267 last year.

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Fight news coming soon Fight news coming soon https://t.co/WbXao2uSFS

Muhammad fought Stephen Thompson in the final UFC event of 2021. 'Remember the Name' cruised to a lopsided decision victory after putting on a wrestling clinic against Thompson.

Soon after his win, Muhammad began calling for a fight against Khamzat Chimaev.

Khamzat Chimaev is currently the hottest prospect in the UFC welterweight division. The undefeated Chechen phenom is 4-0 in the UFC and is coming off a first-round submission victory over Li Jingliang.

'Borz' has been vying for a bout against former title challenger Gilbert Burns. However, Belal Muhammad's tweet seemingly indicates that the Russian-born Swede has a different opponent.

Khamzat Chimaev believes he's a much better wrestler than Belal Muhammad

Khamzat Chimaev believes he's on another level compared to the other fighters in the welterweight division. In a video uploaded to his new YouTube channel, Chimaev called out numerous fighters, including Stephen Thompson.

'Borz' stated that if Belal Muhammad was able to take Thompson down, he would make light work of 'Wonderboy' if they were to fight.

Chimaev said:

"He said maybe I'm gonna fight with him in future. Like this sh*t, brother are you sure? Your skills, your level, like, is weak. If Belal [Muhammad] hold you down, brother I can out you under the cage brother. I don't know these guys, how they think they will win against me. 10 fights, 10 finishes. And I didn't lose one second in the fight. I beat everybody. These guys don't know I'm coming for them. The real money is here Dana White."

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's YouTube video below:

