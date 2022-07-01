Belal Muhammad wears fanmade Khamzat Chimaev fight poster on t-shirt to promote matchup, willing to let 'Borz' "walk through" Nate Diaz first

Belal Muhammad is demanding a fight with Khamzat Chimaev before the end of 2022. Ahead of UFC 276, the No.5-ranked welterweight donned a t-shirt with an image of a fight poster between himself and 'Borz'.

Chimaev is one of the UFC's biggest rising stars and is currently ranked No.3 in the 170lbs division. Both 'Remember the Name' and 'Borz' have been vocal about the fight on social media, but the UFC has yet to pull the trigger.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, the 33-year-old American showed off his t-shirt and gave his thoughts on a potential fight with the Chechen-born Swede:

"I'm just trying to make it happen. I got the poster already made, I got the t-shirt already made. There's no selling. Set it in Abu Dhabi and we're set... Me and him [Khamzat Chimaev] agreed to it on social media. We're the only two guys in the top 5 that haven't face Kamaru [Usman] yet. I think we're the two hottest guys in the division right now... I will let him walk through [Nate Diaz] and then we'll fight in October."

A fight between No.3 and No.5 in the division makes sense when you consider that every other fighter in the top five has fought Kamaru Usman and lost. Leon Edwards, who faces 'The Nigerian Nightmare' later this year for the title, also stepped into the octagon with Usman in 2015.

Although Muhammad is pushing for a fight against Chimaev, it appears as though 'Borz' wants to fight Nate Diaz first. Muhammad revealed that he's more than willing to wait for 'Borz', but the question is whether or not the UFC will finally book Diaz for the last fight of his UFC contract.

Dana White confirms Nate Diaz had accepted a fight with Khamzat Chimaev

The saga between Nate Diaz and the UFC continues as Dana White revealed that they've tried booking him against Khamzat Chimaev several times.

Although Nate Diaz is unranked, he remains one of the biggest draws for the company. Chimaev has continually pushed for a fight with the Stockton native on social media. Fans have speculated about a potential match-up ever since the 'leak' of a UFC matchroom board.

Possible UFC cards leak online and its INCREDIBLE!🤯



UFC 276

- Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier

- Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz

- Pedro Munhoz vs Sean O’Malley



UFC277

- Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic Possible UFC cards leak online and its INCREDIBLE!🤯UFC 276- Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier- Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz- Pedro Munhoz vs Sean O’MalleyUFC277- Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic https://t.co/7z4jn5KJIQ

Khamzat Chimaev's rise to UFC stardom and his dominance in the octagon have meant the undefeated welterweight continually calls for fights against the biggest stars in the organization. Back-and-forth social media exchanges between 'Borz' and Diaz have fueled speculation. Despite Dana White's admission that Diaz had accepted the fight, nothing has been signed.

The UFC president said during a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show:

"To be honest with you right here, off the top of my head, this thing has played out back-and-forth so many different ways. Yes, we tried to make that fight. He wanted the fight then he didn't want the fight. But Nate Diaz did accept the fight with him [Chimaev]."

While a win for Chimaev would have no effect on his ranking, it would likely go down as the biggest win of his career. For Diaz, who's adored by fans, it would at the very least be a chance to bow out of the UFC with one of the most-anctipated match-ups in recent history.

