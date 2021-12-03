Belal Muhammad wishes Ali Abdelaziz a happy birthday with a hilarious tweet 

Ali Abdelaziz, the founder and president of Dominance MMA Management, recently celebrated his birthday and received well-wishes from the MMA community.

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad also wished his friend and current manager a happy birthday. Taking to his official Twitter account, 'Remember the Name' posted a hilarious tweet.

"Happy birthday my brother @AliAbdelaziz00. I am the realest, most loyal and genuine person in the game .. i Mean he is."

Ali Abdelaziz started Dominance MMA in 2008 with a few clients after becoming an MMA manager. He grew the company from a ragtag group to an MMA Athlete management behemoth that helps fighters land top contracts and sponsorship deals.

Ali Abdelaziz and his company have managed a number of MMA champions and stars. They include Cody Garbrandt, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Anthony Johnson, Rashad Evans, Frankie Edgar, Fabricio Werdum, Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, Justin Gaethje, Renzo Gracie, Kayla Harrison, Islam Makhachev and Belal Muhammad.

Ali Abdelaziz fires back at Conor McGregor post-his tweets on Kamaru Usman

Ali Abdelaziz has responded to Conor McGregor's recent remarks about UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

In a Twitter post, Abdelaziz retorted the Irishman's claim that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has "holes" in his game.

"You're feeling lonely today @USMAN84kg Everything you wish you can be as a man and a fighter."

'The Notorious' recently held an Q&A on Twitter, where he answered questions related to fellow lightweight Michael Chandler and the possibility of a third fight with Nate Diaz.

He also addressed a fan's question about a possible fight with 'The Nigerian Nightmare.' The former two-division UFC champion discussed Usman's most recent fight with Colby Covington, claiming the welterweight champion has many flaws in his fighting style.

"Thought Colby lumped him up nice last fight. Finished stronger. Without that 2nd round knockdown it’s Colby’s fight imo. If even still. I see many holes. As well as a suspect dome. I fancy it greatly for the treble."

At UFC 268, Usman and Covington fought for the welterweight title for the second time. The fight went the distance, with Usman winning via unanimous decision.

